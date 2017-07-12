Advertisement

Topless feminist protesters disrupt Woody Allen concert in Hamburg

AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 July 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
moviesfemenhamburgprotest

Share this article

Topless feminist protesters disrupt Woody Allen concert in Hamburg
Woody Allen in concert in Copenhagen. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
12 July 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
Topless activists interrupted a concert by Woody Allen in Germany, calling for an end to the "culture of silence" around sexual abuse allegations against the US director.

The German branch of the feminist group Femen posted a video on its Facebook page showing two activists mounting the stage during an appearance by Allen, who plays the clarinet, with his New Orleans jazz ensemble late Tuesday in the northern port city of Hamburg.

Their bare torsos covered in writing attacking Allen, the demonstrators shouted a passage from an open letter by Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow published in The New York Times in 2014 outlining her father's alleged abuse when she was seven years old.

"They reminded the world and the the jazz-loving audience that Allen is not just a neurotic and charming director, musician and actor" but also an abusive parent, Femen Germany wrote.

In the video, the crowd can be heard booing the protesters as Allen, 81, is seen asking a fellow musician on stage what the women were shouting in German.

Security guards then yanked the women from the stage and the concert resumed.

The incident occurred at Hamburg's spectacular new Elbphilharmonie hall, where G20 leaders including US President Donald Trump attended a concert last week.

A spokesman for the venue contacted by AFP confirmed the disruption but declined to comment further.

Local news website shz.de said that at the end of the concert Allen described the protest as "stupid" and said he and his band would return to the stage for a second planned performance Wednesday night.

The accusation that Allen abused Dylan Farrow, now 31, has long haunted the Oscar-winning director of "Annie Hall" and "Midnight in Paris".

Her brother Ronan and their mother, actress-activist Mia Farrow, have said they opted not to press charges in the 1990s due to Dylan's "fragility" at the time and prosecutors decided not to pursue the matter.

Allen later struck back with his own open letter, calling the accusations "ludicrous" and repeating his charge that Mia had "coached" his daughter during their acrimonious split.

The New York filmmaker was confronted with the issue again last year at the Cannes film festival, where his movie "Cafe Society" opened the glitzy event.

The same day as the premiere, Ronan Farrow published a column in trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter lashing out at the media for failing to ask hard questions about the allegations.

Asked by reporters in Cannes, Allen said he had "said everything I had to say about that whole issue" in his column.

moviesfemenhamburgprotest

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Foreign Minister accuses Merkel of 'passing the buck' on G20 riots

The Rote Flora: the iconic Hamburg squat right-wingers call a danger to the nation

Interior Minister compares G20 rioters to 'neo-Nazis, terrorists'

Police strategy during G20 riots 'simply did not work', say critics

Close to 500 police injured after three days of rioting in Hamburg

Merkel praises peaceful G20 protests for 'putting pressure' on world leaders

After riots, Merkel takes flak for decision to hold G20 in Hamburg

Who is to blame for the riots that hit Hamburg during the G20?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
Advertisement

After century of dispute, the German alphabet just got a new character

'German Atlantis' emerges from lake amid dry spell

You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods

You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods
Advertisement
9,082 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
  2. Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany
  3. After century of dispute, the German alphabet just got a new character
  4. You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods
  5. How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/07
Private health insurance and maternity coverage
13/07
Finding an English Teaching Job in Dresden
13/07
Life in the town of Oldenburg
12/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
12/07
Good opticians, preferably with English skills
12/07
Favourite comebacks posted to TT
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
View all notices
Advertisement