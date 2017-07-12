Advertisement

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'

The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 July 2017
17:35 CEST+02:00
londonberlinrentliving in germanybrexit

Share this article

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'
People enjoying the sunshine in Berlin. Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 July 2017
17:35 CEST+02:00
The managing director of Samsung Next Europe told The Times on Wednesday that the Korean company chose Berlin as their European headquarters over London because of its famed affordability.

Managing director of Samsung Next Europe Felix Petersen told The Times that he chose the German capital over London for the European office because London had run out of affordable neighbourhoods, adding that the British capital is “not a fun place to live unless you are rich”.

“In Berlin, you can do stuff without much money. You can bike around or sit in the park,” he explained.

Samsung Next Europe is a $150 million technology fund owned by Samsung.

MUST READ: London vs Berlin - which is the better capital city?

Berlin is renowned for its comparably cheap rents relative to other European capitals - in part a product of the city’s still floundering economic situation after decades of Cold War division. The average rental price per square-metre recorded for this year is €6.40, or €640 for a 100 square-metre flat.

But housing prices have also soared in recent years as more people move into the hip city, shooting up by about 10 percent since just 2015.

Aside from Berlin’s comparative affordability, some experts have also predicted that the German capital could attract talent away from London due to the UK’s looming departure from the EU.

SEE ALSO: Why Brexit will turn Berlin into 'Europe's startup capital'

londonberlinrentliving in germanybrexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods

Germany among top five countries for immigrants worldwide: US report

Five sure-fire ways to impress Germans with your manners

German industry picks EU unity over post-Brexit trade

SoundCloud lays off almost half of staff, but keeps Berlin HQ

Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' sentenced to nearly three years in prison

Berlin again to be battered by storms on Friday
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
Advertisement

After century of dispute, the German alphabet just got a new character

'German Atlantis' emerges from lake amid dry spell

You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods

You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods
Advertisement
9,082 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
  2. Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany
  3. After century of dispute, the German alphabet just got a new character
  4. You'll never really be German until you try these 10 weird foods
  5. How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/07
Private health insurance and maternity coverage
13/07
Finding an English Teaching Job in Dresden
13/07
Life in the town of Oldenburg
12/07
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
12/07
Good opticians, preferably with English skills
12/07
Favourite comebacks posted to TT
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
View all notices
Advertisement