9-year-old 'hostage' sets off police hunt with paper plane cry for help

11 July 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
Photo: Munich Police
A concerned Munich resident immediately alerted police upon discovering a paper plane note, claiming the author was being held captive. But the actual "hostage" situation was much less dire than police expected.

Munich police reported on Monday that a passerby discovered a paper plane on Saturday night at about 11pm, scrawled with the words: “Help, I’ve been captured as a hostage, free me, Breisacher Straße 14”.

The concerned citizen immediately contacted police, who rushed a patrol of officers to the address named in the note to find the alleged hostage.

But when they arrived at the home, the actual circumstances of the letter writer’s detainment were far less dramatic. The officers discovered that the paper plane had actually been made years ago by a then nine-year-old boy, who was upset at his parents for telling him he couldn’t go to the playground after 8pm.

“The boy had survived the prior ‘hostage-taking’, and so the alarmed officers could then depart with peace of mind,” police wrote in their report.

