Germany among top five countries for immigrants worldwide: US report

Frankfurt airport. Photo: DPA.

The Bundesrepublik was named the fifth best country worldwide for immigrants in a ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The report released on Monday picked Sweden as the best country to be an immigrant, while Germany squeaked into the top five at fifth place.

Canada, Switzerland and Australia beat out Germany for second, third and fourth place, respectively.

The rankings were based on factors such as economic stability, income equality, and a good job market, based on survey data from more than 21,000 business leaders, general citizens, and others.

Germany was described as providing a “number of integration measures for immigrants such as language training and transfer of job certification.”

The rankings were part of a larger report on the overall “best countries” in the world, with Germany coming in at fourth place in this general ranking.

The year 2015 saw the highest level of immigration to Germany since records were kept, with 2.14 million people moving to the country. This included 890,000 asylum seekers, as well as more than 910,000 EU citizens.

But other surveys about life in Germany for immigrants haven’t always shed a positive light on the country.

Last year’s Expat Explorer report by bank HSBC found that while respondents were highly confident in Germany’s economic situation and job security, the country was rated 39 out of 45 for making friends.

Also in last year’s Expat Insider report by InterNations, Germany fell towards the bottom of the heap for friendliness and ease of social adjustment.

Top five countries for immigrants

Sweden Canada Switzerland Australia Germany

