Advertisement

After riots, Merkel takes flak for decision to hold G20 in Hamburg

AFP
news@thelocal.de
8 July 2017
15:01 CEST+02:00
merkelg20g20 protestshamburgriots

Share this article

After riots, Merkel takes flak for decision to hold G20 in Hamburg
Angela Merkel. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
8 July 2017
15:01 CEST+02:00
Raging street battles that marred Germany's G20 summit have sparked a political fight over how Hamburg could descend into "mob rule" and why Chancellor Angela Merkel chose a hotbed of leftist militancy as the venue.

Germany's top-selling Bild daily was withering in its condemnation of the chaos that saw far-left and anarchist radicals torch rows of cars, loot shops and hurl rocks and bottles from burning barricades at riot police.

"One should use with caution the words 'failure of the state'. Sadly, it applies in Hamburg," the newspaper thundered Saturday, slamming the summit as a "debacle".

"Of course the police did all it could. But the street belonged to the mob. The feeling of general security that the state must guarantee has ceased to exist in Hamburg over the last 48 hours."

The harsh criticism came as 20,000 police in the city where Merkel was born braced for a third day of protests against the meeting where she hosted US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

Just behind the tightly-secured G20 summit venue, charred road barricades, trashed shops and stones, debris and shattered glass bore testimony to an anarchic night, when police commandoes with semi-automatic weapons detained militants who hurled rocks from rooftops.

"The terrible message of Hamburg is: When the mob wants to rule, it will," said Bild.

'Destruction across city'

One police union blamed Merkel and Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz for allowing the chaos, which left over 200 police and as yet unknown numbers of protesters injured, and for choosing the city in the first place.

"The politicians carry the sole responsibility for the many injured police officers and the destruction across the city," the union's Hamburg chairman Jan Reinecke told news weekly Der Spiegel.

Criticism also came from Merkel's conservative camp, with Bavarian CSU politician Hans-Peter Uhl charging that "the G20 summit should never have been held in a city of millions like Hamburg. Security is way too difficult to control there."

Merkel's government had long argued that it chose the northern port city, which dubs itself Germany's cosmopolitan "Gateway to the world", because it symbolised G20 core values from open trade to an internationalist outlook.

Rather than choose a remote rural location, as has been the norm in recent years, G20 leaders would show they are not a power elite that hides away from the people.

Some also saw the G20 summit, years in the planning, as a dress-rehearsal as Hamburg bid for the 2024 Olympics - an effort the people of Hamburg later torpedoed in a referendum.

Finally, there was the question of logistics, officials explained: no countryside retreat, island or cruise ship is big enough to host a mega-event with over 10,000 delegates.

'Worst fears come true'

Signs of looming trouble appeared late last year as stickers and posters went up on walls that vowed to "Smash G20" and promised a "Welcome to Hell" - the title of the first protest last Thursday that quickly deteriorated into street clashes.

They point to Hamburg's dual identity, both a wealthy and leafy port city and a decades-old hotbed of leftist activists home to famous former squats like the Hafenstrasse and Rote Flora.

Some 30 separate anti-G20 rallies have ranged from peaceful marches and street parties with thumping techno beats to non-violent road blockades and boat protests - to the ugliest violence that flared after nightfall.

The protest coalition BlockG20, which holds G20 leaders responsible for ills from war and poverty to climate change, hailed it all "a victory", having delayed delegations and trapped US First Lady Melania Trump in a lakeside residence for hours.

They also accused police of excessive violence, with spokesman Christian Blank saying "police beat us, attacked us with pepper spray and water cannon, but despite the violence of state power, we did not give up".

"The streets belong to the protesters, not the summit," declared the coalition's Jana Schneider.

Spiegel Online judged that Merkel, who faces elections on September 24, "must realise that it is mostly pictures of burning cars and black-clad radicals that will be remembered from the G20 summit".

"Many had warned against hosting such a huge event in a major city with a left-wing radical scene. Now the worst fears have come true - and a dark shadow has been cast over the summit shortly before the national election."

merkelg20g20 protestshamburgriots

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

Related articles

Germany pushes G20 plan to fight poverty in Africa

Stormy G20 ends with opt-outs for Trump on climate, trade

Merkel praises peaceful G20 protests for 'putting pressure' on world leaders

Who is to blame for the riots that hit Hamburg during the G20?

12 hours in Hamburg chasing down G20 protests

Trump versus the rest as violent G20 wraps up

Special forces deployed, as rioters plunder shops in left-wing Hamburg neighbourhood

AS IT HAPPENED: Rioting steals attention from politics on first day of G20 summit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
9,038 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Rioting steals attention from politics on first day of G20 summit
  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Cars burn after police break up first major G20 protest with water cannons
  3. Special forces deployed, as rioters plunder shops in left-wing Hamburg neighbourhood
  4. After riots, Merkel takes flak for decision to hold G20 in Hamburg
  5. Smoke on the water: Hamburg under siege for G20
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/07
Best countries to retire to
08/07
Moving Back to the US from Berlin
08/07
Private health insurance and maternity coverage
07/07
Where to get an Asperger or Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in Germany
07/07
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
07/07
Registering as self employed
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement