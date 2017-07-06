Advertisement

Deutsche Bank shares gain on report it is ditching London for Frankfurt

AFP
news@thelocal.de
6 July 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
brexitbankingfrankfurtdeutsche bank

Share this article

Deutsche Bank shares gain on report it is ditching London for Frankfurt
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
6 July 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
Shares in Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank gained in morning trading Thursday, after Bloomberg News reported it would move investment banking activities from London to its Frankfurt headquarters in response to Brexit.

The bank's stock added 1.04 percent to trade at €16.53 ($18.78) by 1010 GMT, against a DAX index of leading German shares down 0.73 percent.

Deutsche plans to move "large parts of the trading and investment-banking assets it currently books in London" to Frankfurt over the coming 18 months, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

The decision to move could develop based on the outcome of talks between Brussels and London on their future trading relationship once Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

Most of the bank's 9,000 employees in Britain - around one in 10 of its 98,000 worldwide - are based in London, the largest presence of any foreign bank in the UK.

SEE ALSO: Relentless political lobbying gives Frankfurt edge in Brexit banking race

"The news isn't especially surprising in terms of substance and direction, even if the scope and the type of activities involved is large," a Frankfurt financial source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP.

Deutsche board member Sylvie Matherat said in April that thousands of bank jobs could be moved to EU territory after Brexit.

With Britain at risk of losing the "passport" financial firms use to deal with clients in the rest of the European Union when it leaves, employees in direct contact with customers may need to be based on EU territory in future.

Other jobs will need to move to deal with business that must be booked in the European Union, as will risk management workers, who must be based in the EU to satisfy banking supervisors' requirements.

Deutsche Bank refused to comment when contacted by AFP.

Several other banks, especially Asian institutions, have recently announced that they would move European headquarters from London to Frankfurt.

In another possible driver of gains for Deutsche stock Thursday, chief executive John Cryan told German weekly Die Zeit that the bank expects to return to profit this year.

brexitbankingfrankfurtdeutsche bank

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Relentless political lobbying gives Frankfurt edge in Brexit banking race

UK's offer on EU citizens' rights was bare minimum, says Merkel's deputy

Merkel rebuffs UK, saying EU future more important than Brexit

Door still open if Brits give up on Brexit, says German finance minister

Number of Brits who became German shot up by 361 percent last year

Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report

Britain reassures Merkel it will be 'strong partner' after Brexit

Half of major German companies favour a 'hard' Brexit, study shows
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,922 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. 10 things you need to know before a German wedding
  3. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  4. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  5. Germany's top 10 most beautiful summer swimming spots
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/07
Best countries to retire to
07/07
Registering as self employed
07/07
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
07/07
Appelt Steuerberatung - Tax advice and accounting
07/07
Where to get an Asperger or Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in Germany
07/07
Buying vs. leasing a car in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement