Advertisement

'Trump is banned': Hamburg's famed red-light district gears up for G20

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
16:08 CEST+02:00
g20reeperbahnhamburgoffbeat

Share this article

'Trump is banned': Hamburg's famed red-light district gears up for G20
A view of the Reeperbahn. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
16:08 CEST+02:00
While politicians, journalists and demonstrators descend on Hamburg in the thousands for the G20 summit, the city's notorious red-light district isn't best pleased. And certain high-profile visitors certainly aren't welcome.

You only need to walk a few hundred metres from the tightly-controlled security zone, which has been created for world leaders at the G20 summit, and you arrive at a part of Hamburg which attracts visitors from far and wide for a very different reason.

The Reeperbahn - perhaps the most famous street in Germany - is a kilometre of gaudy lights, cheap beer and quick sex. Sweaty clubs, strip bars and brothels jostle for position along the wide thoroughfare and its pokey side streets.

Ahead of the world leaders' G20 meeting starting on Friday, the pavements of the Reeperbahn are full of party-goers pushing past begging punks, drunks and prostitutes waiting for their next john. In other words, it's life as usual.

“I’m not expecting any great rush to come here,” says Christian Fong, manager of the Dollhouse strip club, looking forward to Friday and Saturday when the G20 convenes.

“We just hope that we’ll even get business,” he adds.

In the build-up to the summit, police have blocked streets in the city centre, meaning roads have been shut off to transport. Meanwhile, radical protesters have threatened to shut down key roads in an attempt to “kettle in” the political leaders. Even on the Reeperbahn, a beefed-up police presence can be felt.

MUST READ: Every visitor to Hamburg has to go precisely to these eight spots

But in the legendary Zur Ritze bar, the staff are relaxed about the fact that Hamburg is about to become the centre of the world's gaze.

The pub will open as usual, a barmaid confirms.

“We’re used to much worse,” she adds, laughing.

In the Quer Club on nearby Hans-Albers-Platz, they’re not taking it so lightly.

“We’ll probably close our doors on both days," one staff member says.

At the Non Stop Shop, a kiosk that sells drinks late into the night, they also aren’t taking any chances, and have stocked up their security personnel. The Klubhaus St. Pauli will turn off the lights of its normally Christmas tree-bright facade. Other bars and clubs are boarding up their windows.

The brothels also aren’t pinning their hopes on floods of delegates arriving to unwind at the end of a stressful day.

“If anything, it’ll probably be quieter,” says Thomas Eitner, manager of the Pink Palace.

“I think the delegates will probably go to the posh nightclubs, where they can quaff down champagne.”

And residents of the traditionally left-wing neighbourhood aren’t best pleased either.

“There is a lot of anger,” said Matze, a 53-year-old local. “The police have been patrolling here for weeks. Residents feel like their freedom of movement has been massively curtailed.”

Meanwhile some are going a step further.

The well-known drag queen Olivia Jones has announced a ban on Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin in her establishment. She has even had a sign designed, which she is encouraging other bars to hang out. On it she has had the logo “no tolerance for intolerance” printed.

So now Trump has reportedly be rejected by a five-star Hamburg hotel, Erdogan has been banned from public speaking - and to top it all off neither of them are welcome in the famous red-light district.

SEE ALSO: Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

g20reeperbahnhamburgoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Five key issues that'll mark Hamburg's stormy G20 summit

Hamburg police break up unauthorized G20 demos with water cannons

Police release video of thieves who stole €1 million-coin from Berlin museum

Militant left planning 'biggest black bloc of all time' at G20, claims interior minister

Police seize 'enormous' weapons stash linked to suspected G20 plot

'Several injured' as police clash with G20 protesters at disputed campsite

Thousands rally in Hamburg over looming G20 summit

'Welcome to hell,' vow German anti-G20 protesters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,883 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  4. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  5. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
05/07
How to turn YouTube video sound into MP3
05/07
Time for a new PC
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement