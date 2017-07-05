Advertisement

German investigators pay €5 million for Panama Papers to hunt global tax criminals

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
panama paperstax fraudtaxes

Share this article

German investigators pay €5 million for Panama Papers to hunt global tax criminals
Law firm Mossack Fonseca is at the heart of the Panama Papers. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
The German Federal Criminal Police Office said on Tuesday that it has purchased the vast amount of leaked data known as the Panama Papers, which revealed the legally dubious offshore activities of celebrities, politicians and sports stars last year.

While the BKA would not disclose details about the purchase, government sources told DPA that the data had been bought from a “source” within the past year for €5 million.

The Panama Papers created a stir worldwide last year when German newspaper the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), along with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), published details of the 11.5 million leaked documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The documents revealed financial information of people like the Saudi Arabian King, Argentine football star Lionel Messi, and the father of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

SEE ALSO: German newspaper unveils biggest leak in history

Though setting up offshore or shell companies is not itself illegal, the reporters found that some of these firms created by Mossack Fonseca were used for illegal purposes, such as fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, or evading international sanctions.

“Owning an offshore company isn't illegal,” the SZ wrote at the time. “There is a string of businesses for which it seems logical... but if you look around in the Panama Papers, you quickly realize that in the vast majority of cases it's about concealing the real owners of the companies.”

The BKA now plans to use the data to fight money laundering and tax fraud. The criminal investigations agency is sharing the data with Hesse state finance authorities for review, and they will then pursue criminal and fiscal findings based on this analysis. The evaluation is expected to last several months.

The agencies will also be working closely with relevant authorities in cases of potential violations involving other countries.

“We not only have the capability, but also the political will to decidedly lead the fight against tax crimes,” said Hesse finance minister Thomas Schäfer.

“We are therefore also ready to take on the costs of the data.”

The state purchasing such financial data has been contentious in the past. But a prior ruling by the Constitutional Court found that German government entities may use purchased data about tax fraudsters, even when this information was initially illegally obtained.

The top priority for investigators will be looking into organized crime, such as arms dealing. These kinds of revenues are generally not declared and therefore also fall into the category of tax fraud.

The Federal Finance Ministry said it welcomed the purchase of the data, explaining that with it, the relevant authorities could go after tax dodgers. The Finance Ministry itself has been involved in the purchase of so-called “tax cheat” CDs, which list bank account holders in foreign tax havens, like Switzerland.

Such purchases have upset Swiss authorities, and discovering which German tax investigators had bought CDs was reportedly the mission of a Swiss spy arrested earlier this year in Frankfurt.

panama paperstax fraudtaxes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Merkel rejects tax cuts, despite 'record' €54 billion surplus

'The greed of the German state has become almost kleptocratic'

Germany asks Swiss envoy to clarify suspected spy case

One in 11 taxpayers fall within Germany's highest tax bracket

Germany has second biggest tax burden worldwide, report shows

Could Brexit turn the UK into a tax haven? Germany's not worried
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,883 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  4. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  5. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/07
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
05/07
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
How to turn YouTube video sound into MP3
05/07
Time for a new PC
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement