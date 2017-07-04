Advertisement

When Muslim women are allowed to wear headscarves in Germany, and when not

Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
4 July 2017
14:29 CEST+02:00
islamreligionmuslimsheadscarfburqa

Share this article

When Muslim women are allowed to wear headscarves in Germany, and when not
A woman watching a state parliament debate in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: DPA
Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
4 July 2017
14:29 CEST+02:00
A case before the Constitutional Court again raises the question of when and where Muslim women are allowed to wear religious clothing. The Local takes a look at the continuously debated topic.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court shot down a Muslim trainee lawyer’s case calling for a preliminary injunction against the state of Hesse's neutrality law, which bans public sector workers from wearing religious garments.

The decision was only a preliminary assessment, and the Court is set to give a final one on the woman's constitutional complaint at a later date.

In ruling against her call for an injunction, the judges gave more weight to the neutrality law than to the woman’s religious freedom.

“Legal trainees act as and are perceived to be representatives of public entities, and therefore must observe public neutrality policies,” the court wrote.

The Hesse state justice ministry forbids legal trainees from wearing headscarves during certain court procedures, and also from representing public prosecutors. But this regulation does not impact the majority of the training programme activities, and therefore the Court found that there was only a limited infringement upon the woman’s religious freedom.

The debate about religious clothing has become especially heated in light of the record number of refugees who arrived in Germany over the last two years, most from Muslim-majority countries. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) saw its popularity soar amid the influx, with calls for banning headscarves and minarets on mosques.

The lead candidate for the AfD, Alice Weidel, told Tagesspiegel in May that not only should full-body veils like the burqa be banned, but that the headscarf - or hijab - should also be prohibited from “public spaces, and on the streets”.

The AfD’s success in state parliament elections last year and this year arguably pushed Angela Merkel and her conservative parties to also back restrictions on religious clothing, including the passage of a partial burqa ban by the German parliament in April.

This ban only applies to public servants - including election officials, military and judicial staff - performing their duties.

SEE ALSO: German parliament passes partial burqa ban for officers, soldiers

Article 4 of Germany's constitutional law or Grundgesetz states that religious freedom is a fundamental right.

“Freedom of faith and of conscience, and freedom to profess a religious or philosophical creed, shall be inviolable,” it states.

“The undisturbed practice of religion shall be guaranteed.”

But how this principle applies in the workplace has been fiercely debated in Germany, particularly for public sector employees who fall under state neutrality policies.

Teachers and headscarves

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2015 that general headscarf bans for teachers in state-funded schools were unconstitutional. The court said that headscarves should only be banned if they were found to “constitute a sufficiently specific danger of impairing the peace at school.”

The Constitutional Court reiterated this in a 2016 decision regarding a Muslim child care worker, stating that “an ‘Islamic headscarf' is not uncommon in Germany,” and that there was “no constitutional right to be spared from the awareness of other religious or ideological creeds”.

After the 2015 ruling, some states had to revise their regulations, also because they gave preferential treatment to Christian symbols. And some Muslim teachers have won compensation in the thousands of euros from state entities for discrimination due to their headscarves, including a Berlin teacher last week.

But earlier this year, the European Court of Justice ruled that employers may ban headscarves if the company has a general ban on "political, philosophical or religious" symbols, and if there is good reason for a ban.

The Central Council of Muslims in Germany said they felt the EU ruling was in direct contradiction with the 2015 ruling regarding teachers.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany has also spoken out against bans on religious garments, which mean no kippahs worn by Orthodox Jewish men.

“I find the headscarf ban in the public sector to be problematic,” Central Council of Jews President Josef Schuster told Die Welt in April. “I do not believe that it is compatible with the Constitution.”

Schuster added that civil servants “should be able to wear signs of their religion as long as their decisions remain neutral and they behave neutrally.”

SEE ALSO: Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

With DPA

islamreligionmuslimsheadscarfburqa

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Teacher wins €7,000 compensation after rejection for wearing headscarf

Germany warns Turkey against meddling in its religious affairs

Turkey says liberal German mosque 'incompatible' with Islam

Where burqas are banned: Germany's first 'liberal mosque' to open in Berlin

10,000 Muslims to march in Cologne against terrorism

Why Germany comes alive with religious bombast on Fronleichnam

Planned Erfurt mosque targeted with dead pigs on wooden stakes

'There are no burqas here': Meet the head of the German Muslim Council
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement

Champagne corks pop in Berlin, as activists celebrate gay marriage victory

Demand for employees in Germany reaches record high

Two swanky new high rises to tower over east Berlin’s river bank

Eight unmissable events taking place across Germany this July
Advertisement
8,873 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  4. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
  5. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
Rights and benefits of citizenship in Germany
05/07
Freelance while employee
05/07
Cancellation of an apartment rental contract
04/07
Where to get an Asperger or Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement