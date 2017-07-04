Advertisement

Police release video of thieves who stole €1 million-coin from Berlin museum

The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 July 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
theftcoinbode museumoffbeat

Share this article

Police release video of thieves who stole €1 million-coin from Berlin museum
The Big Maple Leaf. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 July 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
At the end of March, thieves stole an enormous gold coin from one of the capital's most famous museums in a scarcely believable heist. Now police have released video footage of the robbers.

Early on the morning of March 27th, three thieves walked along the tracks of the S-Bahn line between Hackescher Markt and Friedrichstrasse stations, propped a ladder up against the wall of the Bode Museum, and climbed into the the UNESCO-listed building.

Inside, they located the "Big Maple Leaf", a commemorative coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007. The coin has a face value of €920,000, though the market price of 100kg of gold is around €3.7 million.

The burglars then managed to smuggle the huge piece of gold out of the museum using a pushcart they found inside, before abseiling into Monbijoupark. From there they vanished without a trace.

On Tuesday Berlin police released CCTV footage of the moments before the heist. It shows the men walking through Hackescher Markt station on the way to the heist at around 3am on March 27th. 

All three have their faces covered, clearly aware that they could be caught on CCTV.

Police are asking people who were in the vicinity of the museum on the night of the crime, and who saw anything unusual, to come forward. Tips that lead to the capture of the thieves could be rewarded with up to €5,000.

SEE ALSO: Teen gets to keep gold bar found near Hitler's Alpine home

theftcoinbode museumoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Berlin clubs 'put police on guest lists' after wild G20 party causes scandal

Candidate wins mayoral election by one vote, after voter falls for prank

Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’

Policeman arrested at birthday party for stabbing guest with butter knife

Start your bids now: 49-room central train station goes up for sale in Bavaria

Bavarian teens under investigation for ambushing Thai King with toy gun

Man tied up in car trunk was fetishist not hostage, police confirm

Berlin-Hamburg train line closed after horse gets hoof stuck in track
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces

Champagne corks pop in Berlin, as activists celebrate gay marriage victory

Demand for employees in Germany reaches record high

Two swanky new high rises to tower over east Berlin’s river bank
Advertisement
8,873 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  4. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
  5. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
05/07
Private tutors for German language learning
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
Rights and benefits of citizenship in Germany
05/07
Freelance while employee
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement