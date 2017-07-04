Advertisement

Politicians blast 'disgraceful' drivers who blocked fire crews’ path to fatal bus blaze

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 July 2017
11:05 CEST+02:00
bus accidentbavariarubberneckerstraffic accidentautobahn

Share this article

Politicians blast 'disgraceful' drivers who blocked fire crews’ path to fatal bus blaze
The aftermath of the crash and resulting fire on Monday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 July 2017
11:05 CEST+02:00
The bus accident on Monday that killed 18 people and left dozens more injured has renewed debate about drivers who "rubberneck" and fail to follow emergency protocol.

The tour bus carrying 48 people from Saxony to Lake Garda in Italy hit the back of a trailer truck at about 7am on Monday in northern Bavaria, sending the bus up in flames and thus killing more than a third of those on board. The remaining 30 who survived were taken to hospital.

Only the charred skeleton of the bus remained.

SEE ALSO: 18 dead and 30 injured in Autobahn bus crash

“What we have seen is more horrible than one could imagine,” said German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt at the scene of the accident.

Attention has now turned to how exactly the accident occurred, but also to the behaviour of fellow drivers amid the emergency situation.

Emergency services made it to the site ten minutes after being alerted, but Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann said some drivers on the Autobahn had made it more difficult for the ambulances and firefighters to reach the scene.

Herrmann condemned the “totally irresponsible and shameful behaviour” of these drivers. The “emergency corridor” that drivers are supposed to form to allow emergency workers to pass through was not wide enough, and therefore the larger rescue vehicles lost valuable time in reaching the victims, Herrmann noted.

By the time firefighters reached the accident, the heat of the fire was so great that they could not approach the bus, which Herrmann said was an extremely difficult experience for them.

In the opposite lane of traffic, some rubberneckers had also almost caused further accidents through their actions, he said.

“The discipline of these people is upsetting,” said Bavarian Minister-President Horst Seehofer.

Dobrindt called for raising fines for rubberneckers.

“It is indeed irresponsible and disgraceful when drivers in the opposite lane of traffic drastically reduce their speed to be able to see what has happened,” the Transport Minister told public broadcaster ARD.

“I am also prepared to raise fines if we need more deterrents - that is one side of it. The other is that drivers must be made aware of what they can cause as a result of their actions.”

The debate about rubberneckers was ignited earlier this year after rescue workers in Hesse were forced to run to an accident scene by foot because drivers blocked their way. The emergency workers were trying to reach a construction worker who had fallen five metres from a bridge, but dozens of drivers moved into the emergency corridor created for the rescue vehicles, forcing the medics to carry their equipment as they ran, only to be insulted and harassed by drivers.

Emergency crews photographed the licence plates of 30 of the vehicles involved in the blockage and reported them to police.

Cases like these caused Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, to propose tougher punishments for those who obstruct emergency workers, including up to one year in prison.

bus accidentbavariarubberneckerstraffic accidentautobahn

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

18 dead and 30 injured in Autobahn bus crash

Wind turbine smashes onto Autobahn after crash, blocking traffic for hours

Fire at Bavarian nightclub leaves 8 injured

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany

Man jailed for attacking rescue workers at site of deadly car crash

Police detain 5-year-old trying to tank up pedal tractor at gas station

Cyclists to be able to breeze past traffic lights to get to work on time

Austria says it will take Germany to court over autobahn 'foreigner tolls'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement

Champagne corks pop in Berlin, as activists celebrate gay marriage victory

Demand for employees in Germany reaches record high

Two swanky new high rises to tower over east Berlin’s river bank

Eight unmissable events taking place across Germany this July
Advertisement
8,873 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  4. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
  5. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Private tutors for German language learning
05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
Rights and benefits of citizenship in Germany
05/07
Freelance while employee
05/07
Cancellation of an apartment rental contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement