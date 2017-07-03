'Several injured' as police clash with G20 protesters at disputed campsite

Photo: DPA

Police and G20 protesters clashed on Sunday night in a dispute over a campsite, reportedly leaving several injured with one person arrested ahead of the major international summit in Hamburg.

After a day of protests involving thousands of people in canoes and marching on foot, some protesters set up tents in a park area of the harbour city.

SEE ALSO: Thousands rally in Hamburg over looming G20 summit

The demonstrators claimed they had received permission from a local administrative court to stay overnight in the area. But police had interpreted the court decision differently, saying they only had permission to protest there, not camp out.

Police went to the camp late Sunday night to evict the demonstrators, confirming that in two instances they had used pepper spray against people due to “acts of resistance”. One person was also arrested.