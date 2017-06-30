Berlin firefighters work to tackle flooding after 'heaviest rain in a century'

Getting to the office this morning is pretty tough... #Berlin #Unwetter #onlyinberlin pic.twitter.com/MQKGRs0tQy— Filip Dames (@filipdames) June 30, 2017
A spokesperson for the Berlin Water Works told Bild that 150 litres of water fell per square metre in the district of western Spandau.
“On average around 580 litres of rain fall every year in Berlin. That means that a quarter of the normal total for the year fell within an 18 hour period,” the spokesperson said.
The state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, was also hit hard by the severe weather, with up to half a year's rainfall completely swamping some streets.
Firefighters pump water out of a cellar in the Mitte district of Berlin on Friday. Photo: DPA
“It is gradually getting calmer”, said a fire services spokesman.
But the German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted more long-lasting rain for Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday and Saturday, and weather warnings are in place for the north and east regions of Germany for Friday.
Underground U-Bahn services on the U9 were however still facing interruptions due to flooding in some stations. The U3 was running along the entire route again after a suspension of services on Thursday evening.
No further delays are also expected at at Tegel airport on Friday, after flight delays on Thursday.
The capital's transport network took a beating in the storms on Thursday. The Autobahn in the south of the city was blocked off at the Alboinstraße exit in Tempelhof, leading to a huge tailback of traffic. The A100, one of the busiest roads in Germany, was also shut down in the west of the city near the Funkturm.
A house in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg had to be evacuated due to the heavy rainfall, but a structural engineer has since given the all-clear and the 18 evacuees were able to return to the building.