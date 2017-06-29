Twenty-seven injured in serious tram crash in north Berlin

“Not many of the injuries were serious,” a fire services spokesperson said in a statement.
But both drivers had to be transported to hospital after the crash which took place shortly before midday. Initial reports suggested that several people had been seriously injured, but these turned out not to be true.
@straßenbahnunfall @prenzlauerberg, zwei Züge entgleist pic.twitter.com/PJS8FQ2Qem— Berliner Feuerwehr (@Berliner_Fw) June 29, 2017
What caused the accident, which took place on the corner of Prenzlauer Allee and Danziger Strasse, has still not been confirmed.
But it seems that one of the trams came out of its tracks in the moments leading up to the crash.
According to Tagesspiegel it is possible that a switch had malfunctioned. But it is also possible that an object in the track derailed the vehicle.
The crash left the M10 tram line between Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportplatz und Danziger Strasse with no service. The M2 has also been suspended.
“Once all injured passengers have been cared for, and once the site of the accident has been cleared, services will resume,” the Berlin Transport Company (BVG) tweeted.