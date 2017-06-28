Advertisement

Isis suspect arrested in Germany as part of Europe-wide raids

AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 June 2017
10:30 CEST+02:00
isisraidterrorism

Share this article

Isis suspect arrested in Germany as part of Europe-wide raids
File photo of police raiding a mosque in Hesse in February. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 June 2017
10:30 CEST+02:00
Six suspected members of the Isis terror group were arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany on Wednesday in an operation led by Spanish authorities investigating a jihadist recruiting network, the Spanish interior ministry said.

Raids were continuing Wednesday morning targeting the group, based on the island of Majorca and led by an Islamist imam, who was arrested in Britain, the ministry said in a statement.

The imam, 44, was the target of a European arrest warrant and seized by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit on behalf of the Spanish authorities.

"The investigation focuses on terrorism material created for use online," the West Midlands police said, adding that prosecutors would seek his extradition to Spain later Wednesday.

The investigation began in 2015 after authorities discovered videos posted to the internet describing a young Muslim living in Spain and his radicalisation, and his eventual departure for Syria.

The imam, "whose public discourse was well known to European police and intelligence services, focused in private on the recruitment of fighters and collecting funds for Syria," the Spanish interior ministry said.

The group organised "weekly underground meetings... of youths with similar ideologies... to convince them to travel to conflict zones," the ministry said.

"The group's engagement and total allegiance to Daesh (Isis) directives, the defence of terrorist actions carried out by lone operatives in Europe, and its readiness to carry out violent jihad, justified this operation."

Four arrests were also made in Palma, the capital of Majorca, and one in Germany, and searches were still underway in Germany and Britain.

The intelligence and police services of Spain, Britain and Germany, along with European agencies, took part in the raids coordinated by the Spanish state prosecutor, which oversees terrorism cases.

isisraidterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

10,000 Muslims to march in Cologne against terrorism

German interior ministers argue over whether to spy on children

Prosecutors release Syrian accused of raping woman while fighting for Isis

easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers

Spy agency boss warns Germany is high on Isis target list

Manchester horror looms over Kruger movie at Cannes

Manchester bomber made stopover at Duesseldorf Airport: police
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

These are the German degrees that will land you the biggest salaries
Advertisement

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Report reveals how landlords discriminate against flat-hunting foreigners

10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

Germany is building houses in all the wrong places, study finds
Advertisement
9,035 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
  2. Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’
  3. Berlin clubs 'put police on guest lists' after wild G20 party causes scandal
  4. Germany set to legalize gay marriage as early as this week
  5. North German state weighs up introducing unconditional basic income
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/06
Any foreign-trained lawyers on the board?
29/06
Massive increase in rent due to higher utilities fees (Nebenkosten)
29/06
Termination notice period
29/06
English people who say "ta" for "thank you"
29/06
Getting medical registration in Germany
28/06
Berlin ranks among top global cities
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
View all notices
Advertisement