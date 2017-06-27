German public confidence in US has plunged since Trump took office

Donald Trump. Photo: DPA

No other major US ally has seen public confidence in the American president drop as significantly as Germany since Donald Trump took over in the White House in January.

German public confidence in the US president has dropped 75 percentage points in a year, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows.

During Barack Obama’s final year in charge, German public confidence in the US President stood at 86 percent. But since Trump has taken over that figure has fallen to 11 percent, beating even the low of 14 percent during George W. Bush’s final year in power.

Meanwhile German favourability to the US as a whole has dropped to 35 percent from 57 percent a year ago.

In all western European countries, public confidence in the US president has dropped sharply, after the extremely popular Obama presidency. In France, public confidence dropped from 84 percent to 14 percent in the last year; in the UK it dropped from 79 percent to 22 percent.

Among almost all of the US’s major allies across the globe, public confidence has been severely damaged since the unpredictable property tycoon came to power.

In Canada and Mexico public confidence has dropped to 22 percent and 5 percent respectively, as Trump has called into question free trade agreements between the three north American countries.

Citizens of Japan and South Korea, key democratic allies in east Asia, have also lost significant trust in the leader of their key ally. South Korea has seen a 71 percent drop in confidence over the past 12 months; Japan 54 percent.

Israel is the only significant US ally in which public confidence in the US president has gone up since Donald Trump took power.

During his presidential campaign Trump talked of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a stance which appears to have curried favour in the Jewish state.

Fifty-six percent of respondents in Israel saw Trump favourably, a climb of seven percent since Obama’s last year in charge.