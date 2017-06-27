Advertisement

Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’

The Local
news@thelocal.de
27 June 2017
13:48 CEST+02:00
policeg20offbeat

Share this article

Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
27 June 2017
13:48 CEST+02:00
Hamburg police have sent home several hundred Berlin police officers due to serious misconduct during preparations for the G20 summit being held in the port city next month.

According to a report in Spiegel on Tuesday, three police units have been sent back to Berlin. The police had arrived in Hamburg on Sunday and were being housed in a container camp originally built for refugees.

Officers were seen having sex in public and urinating in a group on fences. Meanwhile neighbours had complained about "party noise" from the camp, while property damage was also reported.

"One female officer was seen dancing on a table dressed only in a bathrobe with a weapon in her hand," said B.Z. daily, which published photos of the cops posing with their drinks as well as the dining site in disarray after the party.

Berlin police confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the police units they had sent to Hamburg to support the city during next month’s G20 summit had been sent home.

The police officers in question are now set to be interrogated over their behaviour, with Berlin authorities promising consequences.

The police force of Germany's party capital Berlin is no stranger to controversy.

In January, an officer raised eyebrows after it was revealed that he had acted in a porn film before joining the force.

Others preferred to view the latest scandal with mirth.

"Berlin police probably won more secret fans today than through the last 60 years' PR campaigns," wrote former Social Democrat lawmaker Lars Oberg.

The G20 summit is to be held in Hamburg on July 7th and 8th. Among the guests will be Donald Trump on his first visit to Germany while President of the US.

With AFP

SEE ALSO: Erdogan's brawling bodyguards told to stay away from Hamburg G20

policeg20offbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Policeman arrested at birthday party for stabbing guest with butter knife

Erdogan's brawling bodyguards told to stay away from Hamburg G20

Start your bids now: 49-room central train station goes up for sale in Bavaria

Bavarian teens under investigation for ambushing Thai King with toy gun

Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link

Police hunt possible armed suspect in small town shooting

Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm

Merkel's G20-Africa meet aims to reduce poverty, migrant influx
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Advertisement

Report reveals how landlords discriminate against flat-hunting foreigners

10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

Germany is building houses in all the wrong places, study finds

This is how much beer and drinks will cost at Oktoberfest 2017
Advertisement
8,737 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
  2. Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’
  3. Women attacked in Berlin cinema for asking men to stop smoking
  4. Germany set to legalize gay marriage as early as this week
  5. Heated spat over 'anti-democratic' Merkel fires starting gun on election race
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/06
Getting medical registration in Germany
28/06
Berlin ranks among top global cities
27/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
27/06
Munich H3 next run: Sat 17.Jun.2017 5pm
26/06
Taco Bell restaurants in Germany
25/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for July, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
View all notices
Advertisement