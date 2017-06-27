Advertisement

Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich

Alexandra Ball
news@thelocal.de
27 June 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
stormweatherrainthunder

Share this article

Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich
Lightning strikes in Munich in June 2017. Photo: DPA
Alexandra Ball
news@thelocal.de
27 June 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
Brace yourselves, because Germany is in for a particularly stormy and blustery week.

The German Weather Service (DWD)  has predicted plenty of heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the upcoming week, with winds of 80km/h predicted for Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, as well as Saxony. 

In the night to Wednesday, showers will spread to northern areas, and it will remain rainy in the west and southwest. Storms and heavy rain will weaken as it gets closer to morning. The east and southeast are expected to remain mostly dry. 

Wednesday will see heavy clouds and powerful thunderstorms in the west and south. The weather will be pleasant to start with in the east and north east, before thunderstorms with small hailstones develop later in the day. In the evening, the chance of storms in the west will decrease. Temperature highs will reach 19C to 26C, hitting 26C to 30C in the east and southeast.

Thunderstorms are predicted for many areas on Wednesday. Source: DWD

Ready yourself for plenty of rain in local areas in the east on Thursday, with the possibility of some individual hailstorms and thunderstorms. Elsewhere there will be heavy cloud, changeable weather with showers and individual thunderstorms in some areas. The highest temperatures will be between 17C and 25C. Strong winds in areas close to the storms are also anticipated. 

Friday will begin with long-lasting heavy rain in areas in the north and north east, but they will retreat during the course of the day. Elsewhere there will be changing amounts of cloud, bringing showers and individual thunderstorms, but the sun will also show itself from time to time. Highest temperatures will be between 17C and 23C.

Predictions for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Source: DWD

Cloudy skies and rain in the north and west are expected on Saturday, which could last for a while in some areas. Elsewhere, there will be changing amounts of cloud, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Temperatures will only reach highs of 16C with persistent rain in the north west, and 22C in the south and east.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be changeable, with showers and individual thunderstorms. Sunny intervals in the south west will increase on Monday and it will remain mostly dry.

stormweatherrainthunder

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Train services still affected as storm death toll rises to two

Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one

Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead

Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany

Weekend of sun to be eclipsed by cloud and rain

Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Advertisement

Report reveals how landlords discriminate against flat-hunting foreigners

10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

Germany is building houses in all the wrong places, study finds

This is how much beer and drinks will cost at Oktoberfest 2017
Advertisement
8,737 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
  2. Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’
  3. Women attacked in Berlin cinema for asking men to stop smoking
  4. Germany set to legalize gay marriage as early as this week
  5. Heated spat over 'anti-democratic' Merkel fires starting gun on election race
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/06
Getting medical registration in Germany
28/06
Berlin ranks among top global cities
27/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
27/06
Munich H3 next run: Sat 17.Jun.2017 5pm
26/06
Taco Bell restaurants in Germany
25/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for July, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
View all notices
Advertisement