Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich

Lightning strikes in Munich in June 2017. Photo: DPA

Brace yourselves, because Germany is in for a particularly stormy and blustery week.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted plenty of heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the upcoming week, with winds of 80km/h predicted for Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, as well as Saxony.

In the night to Wednesday, showers will spread to northern areas, and it will remain rainy in the west and southwest. Storms and heavy rain will weaken as it gets closer to morning. The east and southeast are expected to remain mostly dry.

Wednesday will see heavy clouds and powerful thunderstorms in the west and south. The weather will be pleasant to start with in the east and north east, before thunderstorms with small hailstones develop later in the day. In the evening, the chance of storms in the west will decrease. Temperature highs will reach 19C to 26C, hitting 26C to 30C in the east and southeast.

Thunderstorms are predicted for many areas on Wednesday. Source: DWD

Ready yourself for plenty of rain in local areas in the east on Thursday, with the possibility of some individual hailstorms and thunderstorms. Elsewhere there will be heavy cloud, changeable weather with showers and individual thunderstorms in some areas. The highest temperatures will be between 17C and 25C. Strong winds in areas close to the storms are also anticipated.

Friday will begin with long-lasting heavy rain in areas in the north and north east, but they will retreat during the course of the day. Elsewhere there will be changing amounts of cloud, bringing showers and individual thunderstorms, but the sun will also show itself from time to time. Highest temperatures will be between 17C and 23C.

Predictions for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Source: DWD

Cloudy skies and rain in the north and west are expected on Saturday, which could last for a while in some areas. Elsewhere, there will be changing amounts of cloud, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Temperatures will only reach highs of 16C with persistent rain in the north west, and 22C in the south and east.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be changeable, with showers and individual thunderstorms. Sunny intervals in the south west will increase on Monday and it will remain mostly dry.