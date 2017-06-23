These are the German degrees that will land you the biggest salaries

Photo: DPA

Studying in Germany is becoming an attractive option for ever more foreign students. But which German degree courses will lead to the highest earnings?

The figures compiled by job site StepStone and published by Statista on Thursday show that medicine and dentistry are the degrees that will bring you the biggest financial reward. People who go on to become doctors and dentists in Germany earn an average of €79,538 per year.

In second place is law: qualified lawyers earn €74,013 on average. Law and medicine programmes are two of the toughest to get into in Germany, both demanding near perfect scores in school leaving exams.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, philosophy and humanities students can expect to earn a much more modest income in their working life. As students of Goethe and Schiller will only take home on average €47,022 a year, it is just as well they studied something much more valuable than money.

The figures were based on salary data from 60,000 professionals and business leaders in full-time employment.

More and more foreign students are choosing to study in Germany, based on the fact that it has the lowest graduate unemployment rate in Europe, and that there are no tuition fees.

A report released by Study.EU in March argued that Germany is now the best destination for foreign students in Europe, above the UK.

MUST READ: Nine reasons you should consider studying in Germany