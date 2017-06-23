Advertisement

New York conductor Gilbert to lead Hamburg's ambitious orchestra

AFP
news@thelocal.de
23 June 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
hamburgmusicorchestraelbphilharmonie

Share this article

New York conductor Gilbert to lead Hamburg's ambitious orchestra
Alan Gilbert. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
23 June 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
The New York Philharmonic's outgoing music director Alan Gilbert was named Friday to lead the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, whose ambitions are rising with a landmark new building.

Gilbert, whose eight-year tenure at the pre-eminent US orchestra has been marked by explorations of new work and growing global outreach, will become chief conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra later this year, it said.

The announcement comes months after the opening of the Elbphilharmonie, a glassy, acoustically cutting-edge concert house on the Elbe River with sweeping views of Germany's second largest city.

With a roof that resembles waves, the "Elphie" has raised hopes of becoming a modern cultural symbol of Germany akin to the Sydney Opera House.

Gilbert said he had not been seeking a new position so quickly but considered the management of the orchestra, where he was previously the principal guest conductor, to be "the most inspired, ambitious and forward-looking in the world of music."

"How rare it is to find a situation in which it is not only possible to imagine pushing the paradigm of orchestras in the 21st century forward, but one in which all constituent groups are demanding that this progress happen," he said in a statement.

Gilbert will succeed fellow violinist Thomas Hengelbrock as chief conductor of the ensemble, known until recently as the NDR Symphony Orchestra before changing its name to reflect the building.

He will make his debut as chief conductor in April when he leads Mahler's Fifth Symphony and will have input in selecting programming starting with the 2019-20 season.

Achim Dobschall, manager of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, said Gilbert stood out for his versatility in leading works both from the 20th century and the classical canon.

"By comparison with almost every other conductor of our times, Alan Gilbert's repertoire is unmatched in terms of its scope and stylistic spectrum," Dobschall said.

Gilbert, 50, was the first locally born music director of the New York Philharmonic. His two parents were also violinists.

For his final series at Lincoln Center in New York, Gilbert aimed to show music's universality by inviting players from 24 countries -- some with sour political relations with one another -- and reaching outside the Western classical tradition.

Gilbert earlier said he was also creating a group dubbed "Musicians for Unity," composed of artists around the world who can mobilize at short notice.

The musicians will "play concerts that express hope for peace and cooperation and shared humanity," Gilbert earlier told AFP.

hamburgmusicorchestraelbphilharmonie

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Famed female rapper put in jail for beating teenage prostitutes

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

Shakira, Pharrell coming to Hamburg for anti-poverty concert amid G20 summit

20,000 homes in Hamburg hit by eight-hour power outage

This viral hit perfectly skewers bland German pop music

'Beer slug' thought extinct reappears in Hamburg after 80 years

Body of missing Hamburg football boss 'probably' found in river

The Hamburg 'coliving' and 'coworking' space you never have to leave
Advertisement

Recent highlights

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Report reveals how landlords discriminate against flat-hunting foreigners

10 beautiful ways to express your love in German
Advertisement

Germany is building houses in all the wrong places, study finds

This is how much beer and drinks will cost at Oktoberfest 2017

15 ways to recognize you’ll never quite master German

Berlin moves to ban advertising with 'beautiful but dumb' women
Advertisement
8,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany spied on the White House over years: report
  2. Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one
  3. 6 German words you'll need to know this summer
  4. Turkey says liberal German mosque 'incompatible' with Islam
  5. Germany finally clears gay men convicted under Nazi-era law
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/06
Traveling solo through Europe - your thoughts
23/06
Germans getting married in Las Vegas
23/06
Health insurance policies regarding psychotherapy
23/06
Only 4 more days to cancel your insurance
22/06
German integration courses in Berlin
22/06
Darwin Awards
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement