Advertisement

Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
22 June 2017
14:29 CEST+02:00
stormrainweathertornado

Share this article

Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one
Torrential rain in Hamburg on Thursday. Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
22 June 2017
14:29 CEST+02:00
A tornado twisting through Hamburg on Thursday was just the most dramatic example of the storms that are breaking through the recent heatwave, leading to travel chaos in northern Germany.

Gale-force winds, torrential rains and hail damaged rail tracks and power lines, forcing trains to be halted between Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Kiel and Hanover, the national railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

A 50-year-old man was killed after his parked car was hit by a tree near the city of Uelzen, also injuring his wife. A falling tree also seriously injured a female cyclist nearby.

Regional train provider Metronom also announced that its services in the northwest of the country were facing serious disruptions after storms had blown trees onto the tracks in several places. Affected services are on the lines between Uelzen, Cuxhaven and Bremen.

Meanwhile flights out of Berlin's two airports were restricted on Thursday afternoon, after the capital was hit by the rough weather.

Road traffic has also been hit by the fierce storms. Transport authorities in Lower Saxony warned on Thursday that drivers on the Autobahn between Hamburg and Hanover should drive with care due to trees lying on the asphalt. Delays are to be expected.

At around 11.30am on Thursday, a tornado was spotted around 10 kilometres from Hamburg Airport, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

But DWD tornado specialist Andreas Friedrich said the twister was relatively weak and only lasted for a few minutes. It also only came into contact with the ground for a short period of time.

In the south of the city, storms damaged house roofs and killed sheep that were hit by toppled trees.

Music fans had to seek shelter in their cars at the venue of a weekend musical festival near Bremen that, ironically, is named "Hurricane"

Weather service Kachelmannwetter displayed a map of the storm hitting land on Thursday morning.

The DWD warned that further tornadoes are to be reckoned with across the north and east of the country throughout the day.

“The very explosive ingredients” necessary for twisters to develop - a rarity in Germany - all currently exist, Friedrich warned.

The tornado expert said that people who spot a tornado should not view it from their window.

“The best thing to do is to go into the cellar and not to stand near the door or a window,” he emphasized.

The DWD also warned that hurricane-force winds will blast across the north of the country, accompanied by heavy rain.

stormrainweathertornado

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Train services still affected as storm death toll rises to two

Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead

Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany

Weekend of sun to be eclipsed by cloud and rain

Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New high-speed train from Berlin to Munich makes 'historic' maiden journey

Where burqas are banned: Germany's first 'liberal mosque' to open in Berlin

Why Germany comes alive with religious bombast on Fronleichnam
Advertisement

EU roaming fees finally over: Here’s what it means for Germany

Studying in Germany - nine very compelling reasons to do it

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement
8,637 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany spied on the White House over years: report
  2. Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one
  3. Turkey says liberal German mosque 'incompatible' with Islam
  4. Report reveals how landlords discriminate against flat-hunting foreigners
  5. Clues link Nazi trove found in Argentina to German town of Solingen
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/06
Germans getting married in Las Vegas
23/06
Health insurance policies regarding psychotherapy
23/06
Traveling solo through Europe - your thoughts
23/06
Only 4 more days to cancel your insurance
22/06
German integration courses in Berlin
22/06
Darwin Awards
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement