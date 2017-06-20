Advertisement

Woman identifies all three attackers during group rape trial

Photo: DPA
Three Ethiopian men stand accused of violently raping a women at a carnival in Mühlhausen last year. The woman told the court on Monday that she recognized the men.

“Each of them raped me three times,” she said during her hours-long statement.

The woman described how the men lured her into a secluded spot near the railway station during the Mühlhausen Carnival at the end of August last year, the Thüringer Allgemeine reports.

The men then repeatedly raped her, sometimes as a group sometimes one after the other, the woman alleged.

She said that she was pushed, beaten, kicked and had her hair pulled during the ordeal.

The men forced her to have unprotected vaginal, anal, and oral sex, the 28-year-old said.

She described how she had tried to run away before the rape, but that the men had taken away her phone as she tried to call for help. One of the men later used the phone to film part of the crime.

Earlier in the trial, one of the defendants claimed that he had had consensual sex with the woman on the day in question.

“I was very drunk at the carnival and I slept with her once,” said the 23-year-old. Two other men had been there at the time, but not the two co-defendants, he claimed.

The other two men claim to have gone to bed early that night, refuting any connection to the crime.

Prosecutors charge the trio with group rape and bodily harm. They say that the men strangled the woman, beat her and held her mouth closed in order to make her comply.

The case against the men is based on DNA traces found on the woman, and the testimony given by the victim.

