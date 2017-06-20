Advertisement

Two jailed for kicking homeless man to death and burning body

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 June 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
crimemurderhomeless

Share this article

Two jailed for kicking homeless man to death and burning body
The underpass in Cologne. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 June 2017
13:54 CEST+02:00
A Cologne court on Tuesday sentenced a man and a woman to jail for kicking a homeless man to death, and then burning his body last year.

On a cold November night last year, police discovered a fire in an underpass in the inner city of Cologne, the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reports. Only upon closer inspection did they realize that there was a body within the flames.

A medic called to the scene could only confirm the death.

Further investigations revealed that the man had regularly slept in the underpass, and that two other homeless people were responsible for his murder.

Both of the culprits were sentenced to seven years and six months in jail on Tuesday by the state court in Cologne. The sentence went further than the punishment called for by prosecutors.

The culprits kicked their victim to death, aiming at his head and stomach, the court heard. They then burned him to try to eradicate the evidence.

The defendants claimed they had acted in self-defence, saying the victim had sexually assaulted the woman.

According to the SZ, violence against and among homeless people has been increasing in recent years.

A report by the Federation for the Support of the Homeless (BAGW) published in January found that 17 homeless people were killed in Germany in 2016, and that there were a further 128 cases of violent assault.

In one case that made national headlines in December, a group of young refugees set fire to the belongings of a sleeping homeless man in a Berlin metro station. The main culprit was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison earlier this month.

crimemurderhomeless

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Famed female rapper put in jail for beating teenage prostitutes

Woman identifies all three attackers during group rape trial

Street racers arrested for murder after pedestrian killed crossing road

Man jailed for ten years for filming rape of two-year-old daughter

Trial delayed for man accused of kicking woman down Berlin station stairs

Munich shooter was American on holiday in Europe: report

Police hunt possible armed suspect in small town shooting

Main culprit in fire attack on homeless man gets two years' jail
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,673 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 ways to recognize you’ll never quite master German
  2. Seven English words Germans get hilariously wrong
  3. Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link
  4. Berlin moves to ban advertising with 'beautiful but dumb' women
  5. Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/06
Slow German internet
20/06
Travel insurance recommendations
20/06
Solar energy shops in Munich
20/06
Aldi Prepaid Sim Card
20/06
English speakers in Friedrichshafen/nearby
20/06
Cheap German language schools in Hamburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement