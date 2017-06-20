Famed female rapper put in jail for beating teenage prostitutes

Schwesta Ewa in court in Frankfurt. Photo: DPA

Schwesta Ewa, one of Germany's few famous female rappers, was found guilty on Tuesday of physical violence and tax evasion. But she escaped a pimping conviction.

The Frankfurt state court sentenced the 32-year-old rapper to two and a half years in jail.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of four years and three months for charges including forcing women, some of whom were adolescents, into prostitution, and for human trafficking.

But the court found that there was not sufficient proof to convict the rapper of either of these charges.

There was, however, enough evidence to convict her of evading €60,000 in taxes and of hitting and kicking the young women she was accused of pimping out.

The rapper insisted, though, that the women had gone into prostitution of their own accord. The women, who were aged between 17 and 19 at the time of the charges, corroborated this version of events in court.

Schwesta Ewa, who was born in Poland and grew up in Kiel, has claimed in interviews that she worked as a prostitute before she made it big in the rap industry.

