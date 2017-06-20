Advertisement

Famed female rapper put in jail for beating teenage prostitutes

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 June 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
musiccrimeprostitution

Share this article

Famed female rapper put in jail for beating teenage prostitutes
Schwesta Ewa in court in Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 June 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
Schwesta Ewa, one of Germany's few famous female rappers, was found guilty on Tuesday of physical violence and tax evasion. But she escaped a pimping conviction.

The Frankfurt state court sentenced the 32-year-old rapper to two and a half years in jail.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of four years and three months for charges including forcing women, some of whom were adolescents, into prostitution, and for human trafficking.

But the court found that there was not sufficient proof to convict the rapper of either of these charges.

There was, however, enough evidence to convict her of evading €60,000 in taxes and of hitting and kicking the young women she was accused of pimping out.

The rapper insisted, though, that the women had gone into prostitution of their own accord. The women, who were aged between 17 and 19 at the time of the charges, corroborated this version of events in court.

Schwesta Ewa, who was born in Poland and grew up in Kiel, has claimed in interviews that she worked as a prostitute before she made it big in the rap industry.

musiccrimeprostitution

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Two jailed for kicking homeless man to death and burning body

Woman identifies all three attackers during group rape trial

Man jailed for ten years for filming rape of two-year-old daughter

Trial delayed for man accused of kicking woman down Berlin station stairs

Munich shooter was American on holiday in Europe: report

Police hunt possible armed suspect in small town shooting

Main culprit in fire attack on homeless man gets two years' jail

Nuremberg police arrest man over murder of two prostitutes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,673 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 ways to recognize you’ll never quite master German
  2. Seven English words Germans get hilariously wrong
  3. Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link
  4. Berlin moves to ban advertising with 'beautiful but dumb' women
  5. Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/06
Travel insurance recommendations
20/06
Solar energy shops in Munich
20/06
Slow German internet
20/06
Aldi Prepaid Sim Card
20/06
English speakers in Friedrichshafen/nearby
20/06
Cheap German language schools in Hamburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement