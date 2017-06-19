Street racers arrested for murder after pedestrian killed crossing road

A cross at the site of the crash in Mönchengladbach. Photo: DPA

Three men have been arrested in Mönchengladbach on murder charges after they took part in an illegal street race over the weekend that cost an innocent man his life.

The 28-year-old who crashed into the pedestrian as he was crossing the road is one of the men who has been detained. He was arrested immediately after the crash. A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old have also been arrested.

“The case is being investigated as a murder,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

“Witnesses have said that the drivers repeatedly tried to overtake one another.”

On a four-lane road that has a speed limit of 40 km/h, the 28-year-old attempted an overtaking manoeuvre at high speed, moving into the lane of oncoming traffic, police believe.

At the same time, the 38-year-old victim was crossing the road and was struck by the oncoming car. He was so badly injured in the collision that he died on the spot.

On Monday a wooden cross, flowers and candles lay at the sight of the crash.

The incident has once again ignited debate on increasing penalties for illegal car racing.

“This is no trifling matter, these crimes need to be dealt with more severely," Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“Considering the situation on our streets, I think it’s sensible for us to change the laws quickly.”

In March, two men involved in an illegal race in Berlin were sentenced to life-long jail terms for murder.