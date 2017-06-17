Advertisement

US presidents hail Kohl as 'one of the greatest'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 June 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
helmut kohldeathuspresidentgeorge bushbill clintondonald trump

Share this article

US presidents hail Kohl as 'one of the greatest'
The late Helmut Kohl pictured with former US President Bill Clinton in 1999. Photo: Stephen Jaffe/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 June 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
US leaders mourned the death of Helmut Kohl on Friday, praising his role in the reunification of Germany, with former president George H.W. Bush calling him "one of the greatest leaders in post-War Europe."

"Helmut hated war -- but he detested totalitarianism even more," Bush said in a statement of the former German chancellor.

"Working closely with my very good friend to help achieve a peaceful end to the Cold War and the unification of Germany within NATO will remain one of the great joys of my life," he added.

Former president Bill Clinton said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of "my dear friend" whose "visionary leadership prepared Germany and all of Europe for the 21st century."

"He was called upon to answer some of the most monumental questions of his time, and in answering them correctly he made possible the reunification of a strong, prosperous Germany and the creation of the European Union," Clinton said.

"I will never forget walking with him through the Brandenburg Gate in 1994 for a large rally on the eastern side, and seeing genuine hope in the eyes of tens of thousands of young people," he said.

"I knew at that moment that Helmut Kohl was the man who could help them realize their dreams. History continues to prove that he delivered."

President Donald Trump hailed Kohl as a "friend and ally" of the United States.

"He was not only the father of German reunification, but also an advocate for Europe and the transatlantic relationship. The world has benefited from his vision and efforts. His legacy will live on," Trump said in a White House statement.

helmut kohldeathuspresidentgeorge bushbill clintondonald trump

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies aged 87

Helmut Kohl, the giant who towered over European politics

Germany blasts new US sanctions on Russia as 'against international law'

Trump's harsh trade talk on Germany worries Mercedes' Alabama home

Aldi unveils plan to become third largest US grocer in five years

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

Merkel's deputy warns of 'Trumpification' of Middle East relations

Germany 'certain' Trump would honour NATO pledges
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,753 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. New high-speed train from Berlin to Munich makes 'historic' maiden journey
  2. Customs in Frankfurt to destroy 35 tonnes of unsafe Fidget Spinners
  3. Taboo-breaking liberal mosque opens in Berlin
  4. 'Care parcel' of rotting snake heads and larvae denied entry to Germany
  5. Where burqas are banned: Germany's first 'liberal mosque' to open in Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/06
Freelance while employee
19/06
Paying for eBay auctions by bank transfer
18/06
International Divorce Lawyer - Australian/German
18/06
U.S. citizen working in Germany for a U.S. company
18/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
18/06
Dates for turning central heating on and off
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement