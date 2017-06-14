We're not about to go bankrupt, Air Berlin insists

Photo: DPA

Struggling German airline Air Berlin insisted Wednesday that it has sufficient cash to stay solvent despite suffering heavy losses and a string of flight cancellations.

"Insolvency is not an issue for us. We have sufficient liquidity and a reliable partner, Etihad, which has pledged its support through to October 2018," a spokeswoman from the airline told AFP.

The Berlin-based airline booked losses amounting to €1.2 billion for the last two years, and depends on cash infusions from key shareholder Etihad for survival.

It recently applied to the German states of Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia for a public guarantee.

But the Air Berlin spokeswoman said customers can keep booking Air Berlin flights "without worries".

"We are flying reliably again and have a grip on operational problems," she said.

Acknowledging that complaints have soared over recent months, the spokeswoman said "it could take a while before all the cases are dealt with".

"But Air Berlin will meet all the legitimate demands of its clients," she pledged.

Executives from Germany's second-largest airline presented a massive restructuring plan in late September that included renting 38 aircraft with crew to Lufthansa and slashing 1,200 jobs - or one in seven of its workforce.

Amid its restructuring, it has also been hit by a series of flight cancellations and severe delays, including over the recent Whitsun long weekend.