Advertisement

Number of Brits who became German shot up by 361 percent last year

The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 June 2017
11:01 CEST+02:00
brexitcitizenshipeu

Share this article

Number of Brits who became German shot up by 361 percent last year
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 June 2017
11:01 CEST+02:00
The number of Brits who were awarded German citizenship in 2016 rose by 361 percent, as UK nationals desperately tried to secure themselves dual citizenship before Britain leaves the EU.

The figures released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday show that 2,865 Brits were awarded German citizenship last year, and increase of more than 2,200 people in comparison with 2015. It was the largest number of Brits ever to be awarded German citizenship in a single year.

"The number of citizens of the United Kingdom who were naturalised as German citizens increased in particular, which suggests some link with the Brexit issue," Destatis wrote in the report.

Overall 110,383 people were given German citizenship in 2016, with Turks making up the largest group of new Germans.

Infografik: Suddenly attractive | Statista This graphic shows the number of Brits given German citizenship since 2007. Source: Statista

Figures obtained by The Local in May showed that after the Brexit referendum last summer, the number of Brits applying for German citizenship in major metropolitan areas increased by more than fivefold.

In Hamburg, 280 British passport-holders applied for German citizenship in 2016 - more than five times as many as the 52 who applied for citizenship in 2015. And just in the rough time period after the Brexit referendum vote on June 23rd, 206 people applied.

A representative for the city authorities said that “even though the reasons for naturalization applications are not collected statistically, for us there is a clear connection” to the referendum to leave the EU.

Germany has a rule that its citizens must generally only hold German citizenship, but makes an exception for other EU countries. It is likely that many Brits want to take advantage of this rule before their country exits the EU.

SEE ALSO: How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

brexitcitizenshipeu

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Door still open if Brits give up on Brexit, says German finance minister

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges

Mexico to Merkel: we want 'significant increase' in trade

German men selling fatherhood to refugee women for cash, say prosecutors

Britain reassures Merkel it will be 'strong partner' after Brexit

Germany and France vow to speed up eurozone integration

Merkel and Macron: the new power couple to shake up Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  3. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  4. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  5. easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/06
Do I have to pay tax if I sub-rent my apartment
13/06
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
13/06
Legalities of washing your car in the street
13/06
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
13/06
Kiwis in Munich
13/06
Where to buy used winter tires/tyres in Berlin?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement