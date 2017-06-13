Advertisement

Door still open if Brits give up on Brexit, says German finance minister

AFP
news@thelocal.de
13 June 2017
17:44 CEST+02:00
brexiteuschäuble

Share this article

Door still open if Brits give up on Brexit, says German finance minister
Wolfgang Schäuble. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
13 June 2017
17:44 CEST+02:00
The European Union's door remains open if Britain changes its decision to leave the 28-member bloc, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Tuesday, while acknowledging such a move is unlikely.

"If they wanted to change their decision, of course they would find open doors, but I think it's not very likely," Schäuble told Bloomberg Television in his first public comments on last week's election in Britain which saw

Prime Minister Theresa May lose her parliamentary majority.

He noted a pro-European surge in France for President Emmanuel Macron and a youth vote in Britain that swung sharply to the left-wing Labour Party, in favour of closer post-Brexit ties, as proof of greater EU support among the young.

Nevertheless, "Brexit is a decision we have to accept by the British voters," he said.

"It would not be helpful if we started speculation... we take it as a matter of fact, it's a matter of respect."

The British government has been in disarray since a snap election last Thursday, called by May in an effort to boost her majority but which resulted in a hung parliament.

May is scrambling to strike a deal for the support of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) 10 lawmakers, but the clock is ticking on the two-year EU exit talks period she triggered in late March.

"My preoccupation is that time is passing -- it's passing quicker than anyone believes... That's why we're ready to start very quickly. I can't negotiate with myself," Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, told

European newspapers including The Financial Times.

"Let's start the negotiation," Schäuble told Bloomberg Tuesday.

"We will minimise the potential damage and maximise the mutual benefit… at the end we will always come to reasonable decisions."

brexiteuschäuble

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Number of Brits who became German shot up by 361 percent last year

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges

Mexico to Merkel: we want 'significant increase' in trade

Britain reassures Merkel it will be 'strong partner' after Brexit

Germany and France vow to speed up eurozone integration

Merkel and Macron: the new power couple to shake up Europe

Half of major German companies favour a 'hard' Brexit, study shows

'Not a good idea': Germany warns against Macron's EU reforms
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  3. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  4. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  5. easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/06
Do I have to pay tax if I sub-rent my apartment
13/06
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
13/06
Legalities of washing your car in the street
13/06
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
13/06
Kiwis in Munich
13/06
Where to buy used winter tires/tyres in Berlin?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement