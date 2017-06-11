Advertisement

easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
11 June 2017
09:26 CEST+02:00
easyjetflightcologneterrorism

Share this article

easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
11 June 2017
09:26 CEST+02:00
German police said Sunday that no explosives were found aboard a London-bound easyJet flight from Slovenia that was diverted to a west German airport after passengers overheard three men on board talking about "terrorist" activities.

The three British men, aged 31, 38 and 48, remained in police custody on Sunday as police continued to question them. Authorities said none of them was previously known to security services.

The Airbus A319 flying from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana was diverted to Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport on Saturday, causing a major police operation and hours of air traffic chaos.

The pilot had diverted the flight after passengers told flight attendants "that several men were talking about terrorist activities," a police spokesman told AFP, without elaborating on the content of their discussion.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported the men were heard using the word "bomb" or "explosive".

After the plane landed in a secure area of Cologne-Bonn airport at about 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), federal police evacuated the 151 passengers down emergency slides.

They isolated a backpack belonging to the three suspects, which was later blown up outside the plane by bomb squad officers.

The three men were handed over to police who questioned them "on suspicion they planned a serious crime against the state", the term used for terrorist attacks.

Air traffic at the airport was interrupted between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm with 10 flights diverted and 20 departures delayed.

Cologne police searched the plane using sniffer dogs, but later gave the all-clear.

In a statement, the airline said the captain had diverted the flight "as a precaution to enable the aircraft to go through additional security checks in Cologne".

"In compliance with the local authorities' guidance, passengers disembarked to allow additional security checks to be performed."

"The safety of easyJet's passengers and crew is our highest priority," it said.

Germany remains on high alert following several jihadist attacks there and in other European countries.

Authorities the previous weekend evacuated Germany's biggest rock festival, the three-day "Rock am Ring," over fears of a possible terrorist threat, which proved unfounded.
 

easyjetflightcologneterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers

Manchester horror looms over Kruger movie at Cannes

Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne

Manchester bomber made stopover at Duesseldorf Airport: police

Berlin drug raids lead to arrest of four Islamist militants

Berlin sets up toughest security yet for Obama visit during Church congress

Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Berlin woman named European champion of tram driving
Advertisement

10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome

Church's 'Hitler bell' strikes duff note in tiny German town

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

7 unmissable events in Germany this June
Advertisement
8,765 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  3. easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'
  4. Mexico to Merkel: we want 'significant increase' in trade
  5. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/06
Kiwis in Munich
12/06
Quality house paint
12/06
It's Tappy's Birthday!
12/06
Where to buy used winter tires/tyres in Berlin?
12/06
Munich H3 next run: Sat 17.Jun.2017 5pm
12/06
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement