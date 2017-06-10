Advertisement

Germany to test face recognition software in terror fight

AFP
news@thelocal.de
10 June 2017
18:28 CEST+02:00
facial recognitionsoftwaretestsberlinsuedkreuzstation

Share this article

Germany to test face recognition software in terror fight
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
10 June 2017
18:28 CEST+02:00
Germany will start testing facial recognition software at a Berlin train station this summer which could help police identify and locate terror suspects more quickly, a minister said on Saturday.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the software would be tested with volunteers at Berlin's Suedkreuz station, and if successful would be expanded to other locations and also used for a range of criminal investigations.

"We already have video surveillance in train stations, of course. But we aren't able, for example, to put a picture of a terrorist on the run into software that would alert us when he appears in a station," Maiziere said in an interview on the website of the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

"If this software proves reliable, it should be able to be used for serious crimes in other places equipped with surveillance cameras," he said.

The Tagesspiegel report said the new system was unlikely to run into legal obstacles since its use would be limited to targeting suspects, and so would not infringe upon civil liberties of people not sought in an investigation.

Germany has suffered several terror attacks since last summer, including the deadly assault on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 by a Tunisian who hijacked a truck and rammed into a crowd, killing 12 people.

The suspect managed to flee by bus then by train, crossing several borders before being shot and killed by police at a train station in Milan.

facial recognitionsoftwaretestsberlinsuedkreuzstation

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Find out which cities in Europe are expats flocking to – and what they’re doing to make finding a home in their new city even easier.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Related articles

WATCH: Salsa-dancing policewoman at Berlin carnival goes viral

The never-ending story: How BER airport became the laughing stock of Berlin

Berlin man taken to hospital after homophobic attack by family with kids: police

Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals

Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report

German govt to ban tourist hotspot at North Korean embassy

Problems afoot as Berlin plans to make central thoroughfare car-free

May 1st rallies lead to violence by left and right
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Berlin woman named European champion of tram driving

10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
Advertisement

Church's 'Hitler bell' strikes duff note in tiny German town

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide
Advertisement
8,835 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Mexico: so far from Trump, so close to Germany?
  3. 10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
  4. Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report
  5. Syrian refugee stabs psychologist to death: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/06
E-Bike / Pedelec recommendations
10/06
Reviews on Metropolitan School Frankfurt
10/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
10/06
What is digging burrows in my garden?
10/06
German taxation on UK LTD income
10/06
Kiel day-trip recommendations
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement