Techies take note: Snapchat to open German HQ in Hamburg

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, told German media on Friday that it is currently building up its team for a brand new German headquarters in Hamburg.

European spokesman for the company, Colin Watkins, confirmed to Die Welt on Friday that the picture- and video-sharing social media platform would be starting up its German headquarters as soon as this summer.

The office will also be responsible for Austria and Switzerland.

As of Friday afternoon, the company was not yet listing jobs for Hamburg on its careers page.

The Los Angeles-based company will join its American tech peers in building offices in Hamburg, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Airbnb and Yelp.

Snap reports that more than five million people in Germany use the app each day, while Europe-wide users total 55 million. This pales in comparison to Facebook’s membership of 30 million in Germany.

About 60 percent of German Snapchat users are over 18 years old.

Hamburg was recently dubbed the new German capital for starting a business in a report that found it had outstripped Berlin for the most new business founders per capita.

Snapchat recently launched a pop-up vending machine in Berlin to sell its Spectacles - sunglasses equipped with cameras to capture images, directly linked to users phones.