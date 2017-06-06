Advertisement

WATCH: Salsa-dancing policewoman at Berlin carnival goes viral

DPA/The Local
6 June 2017
Dancers during Berlin's Carnival of Cultures parade. Photo: DPA.
Hundreds of thousands of revellers took part in Berlin's colourful Carnival of Cultures over the weekend - including one particularly well-choreographed officer.

A video of a dancing policewoman has become a viral hit on social media following Berlin’s four-day Carnival of Cultures, which aims to celebrate diversity through music, food and traditional clothing.

Viewed more than 1.5 million times as of Tuesday morning since it was posted on Friday and shared 7,000 times, the video shows the police officer confidently dancing salsa with a carnival visitor, apparently much to his surprise and delight.

“That is of course a dance out of the textbook. We police officers are also simply people,” said police spokesman Winfried Wenzel to the Berliner Kurier.

Though he did not name the officer, Wenzel described her behaviour as “easy-going, modern and communicative”.

