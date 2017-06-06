Advertisement

Man who murdered young child in refugee home was ex-convict

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
6 June 2017
10:03 CEST+02:00
murderstabbingrefugee home

Share this article

Man who murdered young child in refugee home was ex-convict
Police investigators at Arnschwang. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
6 June 2017
10:03 CEST+02:00
Prosecutors in Regensburg revealed on Monday that an Afghan asylum seeker who stabbed a five-year-old boy to death on Saturday was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

The man had been convicted of arson by a Munich court in 2009 and sentenced to five years and ten months in jail, the prosecutors revealed.

Since then he had been wearing an electronic ankle monitor, which was intended to prevent him leaving the refugee camp in Arnschwang, near the Czech border, where the crime took place.

Munich tried to have the man deported in 2014, but he fought a successful legal case against the expulsion, claiming that he had converted to Christianity and that his life would be in danger in Afghanistan as a result.

Prosecutors did not go into further details on why the crime occurred.

On Saturday evening, the 41-year-old took the young boy hostage, before fatally injuring him with a knife. In the subsequent police operation, officers shot the man and he died of his wounds.

The young child’s mother was also seriously injured in the confrontation with the man. She was treated in hospital for serious stab wounds, but they are not considered to be life-threatening.

The family, which also includes a six-year-old boy, were asylum seekers from Russia.

murderstabbingrefugee home

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Finding love locally has never been easier. Find out why.

Related articles

Woman who sawed lover to death during sex escapes murder conviction

Sweden's 'Laser Man' charged with murder in Germany

Police probe whether woman was stabbed to death for converting to Christianity

Second father suspected of murdering his young children in week

Dortmund woman dies after neighbour 'deliberately blows up building'

Man stabbed to death for complaining about late newspaper delivery

Police urgently hunt Belgian man over murder of Berlin artist

German child murderer confessed to second killing: police
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation
Advertisement

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town

Five things to understand US-German trade relations

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English
Advertisement
7,015 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 unmissable events in Germany this June
  2. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  3. German men selling fatherhood to refugee women for cash, say prosecutors
  4. Germany will have to pull its troops from key base in Turkey, says Merkel's deputy
  5. WATCH: Salsa-dancing policewoman at Berlin carnival goes viral
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/06
Residents' parking permits for Frankfurt
06/06
German Car Insurance - Average Cost?
06/06
Aftermath - Resigned Job
06/06
Berlin has become a magnet for young Internationals
06/06
Germans getting married in Las Vegas
06/06
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement