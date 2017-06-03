Advertisement

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 June 2017
10:43 CEST+02:00
rock am ringterrorism

Share this article

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers
The festival area was evacuated on Friday evening. Photo: Thomas Frey/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 June 2017
10:43 CEST+02:00
Germany's biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat" which have proved to be unfounded, the organisers said on Saturday.
Police told AFP searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Live music resumed at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).
 
Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.
 
"After a series of intensive searches across the site the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said.
 
"The police gave the go-ahead" for the festival to restart, they said.
 
The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out".
 
Police said three people suspected of being members of a Salafist group in the neighbouring state of Hesse were detained but released on Saturday.
 
"One person who is not of German origin and is known to the police as having links to the Islamist terror network had access to" backstage areas, police spokesman Wolfgang Fromm said.
 
The three had been hired to set up security barriers at the venue.
 
In a statement, police in the city of Coblenz said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out."
 
"As safety is the key priority and any danger to festivalgoers has to be avoided as much as possible, a decision has been taken to suspend the festival for today," the statement said. There were no further details.
 
 
Security for the festival had already been stepped up, with an additional 1,200 staff, in response to the May 22nd Manchester bombing which occurred after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.
 
The region's interior minister Roger Lewentz defended the decision to evacuate the festival, saying: "We cannot take risks."
 
Last year's Rock am Ring programme was curtailed by violent storms in which dozens of people were injured by lightning.
 
The country remains on high alert after a jihadist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19th.
 
Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, hijacked a truck, killed its Polish driver and ploughed the vehicle through the market, claiming 11 more lives andwounding dozens.
 
 
 
 
 
rock am ringterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Finding love locally has never been easier. Find out why.

Related articles

Manchester bomber made stopover at Duesseldorf Airport: police

Berlin drug raids lead to arrest of four Islamist militants

Berlin sets up toughest security yet for Obama visit during Church congress

Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack

Manchester horror looms over Kruger movie at Cannes

Italy claims to break up Berlin terror cell linked to Christmas market attacker

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization

Merkel criticizes Berlin and NRW for anti-terror failings
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return
Advertisement

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'
Advertisement
7,090 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Earth to Trump - f**k you!': How Germany reacted to Trump's climate pact withdrawal
  2. German parliament passes law ending child marriage
  3. Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out
  4. German singles flocking to Denmark... to get pregnant
  5. Police storm Hells Angels clubhouse with armoured vehicle
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/06
Bullying or harassment in the work place
03/06
Fired due to mobbing
03/06
Health insurance for unemployed/returnees
03/06
How to get a tax number
03/06
First Aid Course in English HD
02/06
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement