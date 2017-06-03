German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organisers

Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.

"After a series of intensive searches across the site the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said.

"The police gave the go-ahead" for the festival to restart, they said.

The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out".

Police said three people suspected of being members of a Salafist group in the neighbouring state of Hesse were detained but released on Saturday.

"One person who is not of German origin and is known to the police as having links to the Islamist terror network had access to" backstage areas, police spokesman Wolfgang Fromm said.

The three had been hired to set up security barriers at the venue.