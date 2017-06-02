Advertisement

German parliament passes law ending child marriage

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 June 2017
12:53 CEST+02:00
child marriagerefugeesintegration

Share this article

German parliament passes law ending child marriage
A child bride in India. Photo: EPA/DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 June 2017
12:53 CEST+02:00
The German parliament passed a law ending child marriage late on Thursday night, officially raising the marriageable age to 18.

The new law officially makes 18 the minimum age for marriage. Previously, 16-year-olds were allowed to marry adults in certain cases with court permission.

The legislation also nullifies any existing marriages in which at least one spouse was under the age of 16 at the time of the wedding. This is particularly aimed at marriages done outside of Germany.

Courts will also be able to nullify marriages where a spouse was 16 or 17 years old.

The law allows for exceptions only in particular cases of “hardship” in which the initially underage spouse has since reached adulthood and confirms that they want to remain married.

Opposition parties Die Linke (Left Party) and the Greens said that the new rules are too general, and therefore voted against the law.

Women’s rights organization Terre Des Femmes (TDF), however, welcomed the new legislation, saying it now implements clear rules.

“Girls who marry while underage are in many cases dependent upon their husbands and cannot make decisions for themselves about their lives,” said TDF executive manager Christa Stolle.

The record number of more than one million refugees who have come to Germany over the past two years raised the concern of child marriages amid reports of hundreds of children arriving as refugees in Germany, already married to adults.

International NGO SOS Children's Villages warned last May that ever more refugee children are forced to marry against their will. The group said that there has been an increase in particular among girls from war-torn Syria.

One of the reasons is that families want to both financially and physically secure their daughters. But the consequences can be devastating: girls often not only drop out of school and are socially isolated, but they also are frequently victims of domestic and sexual abuse by their much older husbands, according to the NGO.

The World Health Organization reports that child brides are also much more vulnerable to dying from complications from pregnancy or giving birth.

SEE ALSO: How new German rules are holding refugee families apart

child marriagerefugeesintegration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Finding love locally has never been easier. Find out why.

Related articles

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Germany suspends Afghan refugee deportations after Kabul attack

Fingerprints missing for hundreds of refugees

Cricket now booming in Germany, thanks to refugees

Greece, Germany agree to slow refugee family reunification: report

Erdogan told Merkel of anger over asylum for 'putschists'

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

Merkel awards first integration prize to small town that took in extra refugees
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return
Advertisement

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'
Advertisement
7,015 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  2. 'Earth to Trump - f**k you!': How Germany reacted to Trump's climate pact withdrawal
  3. Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out
  4. German parliament passes law ending child marriage
  5. German singles flocking to Denmark... to get pregnant
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/06
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
02/06
How to get a tax number
02/06
Health insurance for unemployed/returnees
02/06
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
02/06
My freelancing wife and our health insurance
02/06
Seeking travel buddy (or buddies)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement