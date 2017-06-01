Advertisement

Woman found dead after giving birth alone in her car

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 June 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
dresdenwomanbaby

File photo of an unrelated baby: DPA.
A 38-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her newborn baby in Weinböhla, near Dresden.

According to police in Dresden, the woman left her home last Friday evening. When she had not returned by the following morning, her partner reported her as missing.

She was later discovered in her car near a pond on Saturday morning by a passerby, who alerted the authorities to the lifeless person inside the vehicle. 

When rescue workers arrived, they also discovered the baby boy, who was still alive, and was then taken to hospital. The police report that he is in good health.

An autopsy was carried out on Friday, which found that the woman gave birth to the baby alone in her car and that she died due to complications after the birth.

Police note that there was no evidence of third party interference in her death.

