Advertisement

German, Turkish foreign ministers to meet over airbase row

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
11:39 CEST+02:00
turkeyincirlikair basenato

Share this article

German, Turkish foreign ministers to meet over airbase row
A German colonel at Incirlik air base in Turkey. Photo: DPA/Bundeswehr.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
11:39 CEST+02:00
Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will fly to Turkey for talks next week over the thorny issue of access to the Incirlik military air base near Syria, his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We will discuss the question of Incirlik," Cavusoglu told a televised press conference of the meeting planned for Monday.

The airbase in southern Turkey has been at the centre of a bilateral row since Ankara earlier this month blocked a visit there by German parliamentarians to the base which is used by the international coalition fighting terror group Isis.

German media also reported on Wednesday that Germany is leading an effort to reject Turkey's bid to host a NATO summit next year. Die Welt cited NATO diplomatic sources as saying that "we do not want to strengthen Turkey internationally, and we want to avoid the impression that NATO supports the internal policies of the Turkish government."

Germany, along with France, the Netherlands and Denmark, is instead suggesting the summit be held in Brussels, according to Die Welt.

The relationship with Turkey is one of Germany's most important outside Europe, in part due to its three-million-strong ethnic Turkish population, the legacy of a massive "guest worker" programme in the 1960s and 1970s.

However, ties between the NATO allies have been strained especially since a failed coup in Turkey last year, and have worsened over multiple issues including a referendum campaign to expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Relations plunged further after Turkey imprisoned Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist with Die Welt, on terror charges earlier this year while Germany granted political asylum to some Turkish military officers accused of involvement in the attempted putsch.

SEE ALSO: EU Human Rights Court takes on case of German reporter detained in Turkey

Berlin has warned it could move its 250 military personnel stationed at the Incirlik base, flying Tornado surveillance missions over Syria and refuelling flights for partner nations battling IS jihadists, to another location in the region, likely Jordan.

Turkey justified preventing the German parliamentary group from visiting the air facility by accusing Berlin of having offered political asylum to Turkish nationals who took part in the July 2016 attempted coup.

"At the moment, it is impossible for us to open Incirlik to German deputies," Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"If (the Germans) make positive steps in future then we will reconsider".

turkeyincirlikair basenato

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Trump lashes out at Germany, promises 'change' in relations

EU Human Rights Court takes on case of German reporter detained in Turkey: report

'New escalation' as Turkey tells German MPs they're not welcome

Turkey says will 'not beg' Germany to stay at its NATO base

Germany seeks help from USA in ongoing row with Turkey

Turkey says Germany must choose between Ankara and alleged coup plotters

Berlin slams Turkey's 'unacceptable' refusal to let German MPs visit own troops

Germany demands access to reporter detained in Turkey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,018 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
  2. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  3. Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law
  4. Spy agency boss warns Germany is high on Isis target list
  5. Germany and India hope to deepen ties with Modi's Berlin visit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/05
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/05
Munich H3 next run: Sat 03.Jun.2017 5pm
31/05
Validity of resigning last day probation period
31/05
Home office can be written off in full again!
31/05
Where to buy wedding rings / bands
31/05
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement