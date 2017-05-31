Advertisement

Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
13:56 CEST+02:00
facebooksocial mediatechnologycourtparents

Share this article

Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
File photo: Pexels.com.
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
13:56 CEST+02:00
After a teen girl died in a possible suicide, her parents were left searching for answers. But a Berlin court has now dashed their hopes of solving the mystery through social media.

A Berlin court on Wednesday backed online giant Facebook in its battle to reject a demand by the parents of a dead teenage girl for access to her account.

The 15-year-old was killed by a Berlin underground train in 2012 and her parents have been trying since to establish if she committed suicide by jumping onto the tracks.

They want access to her Facebook account to examine if she had ever mentioned a death wish in chats with friends or in any posts.

A prior Berlin court had ruled in favour of the parents' request, finding that the contents of the girl's Facebook account are part of her legacy.

The panel found that emails and Facebook entries were similar to letters and diaries, which "can be inherited regardless of their content".

But on Wednesday, an appeals court ruled in favour of the US online group, which argued that opening up the account would compromise the privacy of the teenager's contacts.

The court's decision still left open the question of whether Facebook accounts can be inherited. Instead the head judge said that what was crucial to the ruling was the issue of telecommunications privacy.

The Silicon Valley-based company welcomed the court decision on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we sympathize with the family and respect their wish," said a Facebook spokesman.

"We are therefore attempting to find a solution that helps the family and simultaneously protects third-party privacy that could possibly be impacted."

The parents could still appeal to the Federal Court of Justice.

Facebook has faced increased scrutiny in Germany, where authorities have proposed heavy fines if online social networks fail to wipe illegal hate speech from their sites.

SEE ALSO: Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law

In a recent high-profile court case, the website clinched victory against a Syrian refugee whose selfie with Chancellor Angela Merkel made him the target of racist trolls.

The refugee had sought to get the online group to search out and delete defamatory posts, but the court ruled that it was unclear whether Facebook was able to conduct such searches without surmounting major technical hurdles.

facebooksocial mediatechnologycourtparents

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town

Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law

German map project to aid future rebirth of Aleppo

Germany to require nursery schools to report anti-vaxxer parents

Right-wing protesters try to storm justice ministry over 'hate speech law'

Police testimony raises suspicion of cannibalism in attempted murder trial

Four men on trial over beating man to death amid 'hunt for refugees'

Woman sues hotel to find lover's name after three-night fling leads to baby
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,040 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
  2. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  3. Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law
  4. Spy agency boss warns Germany is high on Isis target list
  5. Germany and India hope to deepen ties with Modi's Berlin visit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/05
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/05
Munich H3 next run: Sat 03.Jun.2017 5pm
31/05
Validity of resigning last day probation period
31/05
Home office can be written off in full again!
31/05
Where to buy wedding rings / bands
31/05
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement