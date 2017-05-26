Advertisement

Germany to require nursery schools to report anti-vaxxer parents

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
26 May 2017
12:22 CEST+02:00
healthvaccinationsparentskitachildren

Share this article

Germany to require nursery schools to report anti-vaxxer parents
File photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
26 May 2017
12:22 CEST+02:00
A proposed law would obligate nursery schools to report parents who refuse to seek medical vaccination advice for their children, with such parents facing fines of up to €2,500.

Health Minister Hermann Gröhe has proposed a law obligating Kitas (nursery schools) to report parents to health officials if they cannot prove that they sought vaccination advice for their children, the ministry announced on Friday. Parents who do not show proof of such medical consultation face fines of up to €2,500.

Gröhe is pushing to have the proposed law passed by the Bundestag (German parliament) next Thursday.

“No one can be blasé about the fact that people are still dying of measles,” Gröhe told Bild.

“Therefore we are now toughening the regulations for vaccination protection.”

Parents have been required to show proof of going to vaccination consultation to Kitas since 2015. But currently it is up to nursery schools to decide whether to report parents to health officials.

The 2015 law also allowed for unvaccinated children to be temporarily excluded from their daycare or school facilities if there were to be a measles outbreak.

Gröhe has so far ruled out making vaccinations compulsory for school children, as Italy recently did.

But the Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ) advocates for this policy.

“Without vaccinations, no Kita and also no other educational institutions,” BVKJ President Thomas Fischbach told Catholic news agency KNA earlier this month.

“We cannot tolerate the vaccination gap that is currently making measles epidemics possible again.”

A court recently ruled in the favour of vaccinations when a separated mother and father disagreed about whether to immunize their daughter. The mother objected, but the court ultimately favoured the father’s side, arguing that such a decision had significant consequences for the child.

A report released earlier this year found that Germany was among the worst countries in Europe for vaccinating children.

healthvaccinationsparentskitachildren

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

This map shows where to get the best night's sleep in Germany

World under-prepared for next serious epidemic, German health minister warns

Berlin parents waiting up to three months for babies' birth certificates

75 billion smokes: report reveals which vices Germans indulge most

German parents go to court after police seize kids over homeschooling

Patients take flight as medical tourism booms

Women do 60 percent more unpaid work than men: report

These are Germany's most popular baby names of 2016
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,063 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German heavy metal fest builds beer pipeline to keep revellers pumped
  2. Why Germans get wholly wasted on Ascension Day
  3. Study into east German racism outrages conservative politicians
  4. Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals
  5. Obama 'heartbroken' by Manchester attack
Advertisement
Advertisement