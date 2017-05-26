Advertisement

Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
26 May 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
schönefeld airportberlinfire

Share this article

Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals
Schönefeld airport. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
26 May 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
A fire outside a terminal building at Berlin Schönefeld airport led to the temporary evacuation of several terminals.

Firefighters were called to Berlin's Schönefeld airport early on Friday morning after a currywurst stand burst into flames.

The fire broke out just before 8am in a branch of currywurst chain Witty’s, situated just in front of the main entrance to the terminals, according to Tagesspiegel

Terminals A, B and C were quickly evacuated after smoke started entering the buildings, endangering passengers, according to Tagesspiegel. Travellers were directed outside or to Terminal D while firefighters battled the flames.

Two of the currywurst stand's workers were injured during the fire as they tried to quell the blaze with a blanket, and were taken to hospital.

An hour later, passengers were allowed back into the terminals, police tweeted.

The fire left the currywurst hut severely damaged. Although no flights were cancelled, an airport spokesman said there could be delays as a result. The airport also said that it may be possible that certain travellers could miss their connecting flights. 

schönefeld airportberlinfire

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man dies after setting himself on fire in Munich's central square

Fire at Bavarian nightclub leaves 8 injured

Germany 'grossly' failing female refugees on sexual violence: report

German govt to ban tourist hotspot at North Korean embassy

Problems afoot as Berlin plans to make central thoroughfare car-free

May 1st rallies lead to violence by left and right

Berlin 'U-Bahn kicker' suspect accused of sexually harassing women: report

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,063 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German heavy metal fest builds beer pipeline to keep revellers pumped
  2. Why Germans get wholly wasted on Ascension Day
  3. Study into east German racism outrages conservative politicians
  4. Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals
  5. Obama 'heartbroken' by Manchester attack
Advertisement
Advertisement