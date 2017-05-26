Currywurst stand fire at Berlin airport shuts down terminals

Schönefeld airport. Photo: DPA

A fire outside a terminal building at Berlin Schönefeld airport led to the temporary evacuation of several terminals.

Firefighters were called to Berlin's Schönefeld airport early on Friday morning after a currywurst stand burst into flames.

The fire broke out just before 8am in a branch of currywurst chain Witty’s, situated just in front of the main entrance to the terminals, according to Tagesspiegel.

Terminals A, B and C were quickly evacuated after smoke started entering the buildings, endangering passengers, according to Tagesspiegel. Travellers were directed outside or to Terminal D while firefighters battled the flames.

Two of the currywurst stand's workers were injured during the fire as they tried to quell the blaze with a blanket, and were taken to hospital.

An hour later, passengers were allowed back into the terminals, police tweeted.

The fire left the currywurst hut severely damaged. Although no flights were cancelled, an airport spokesman said there could be delays as a result. The airport also said that it may be possible that certain travellers could miss their connecting flights.