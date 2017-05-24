Advertisement

Berlin sets up toughest security yet for Obama visit during Church congress

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
24 May 2017
10:33 CEST+02:00
securityterrorismchurch congressreformationbarack obama

Share this article

Berlin sets up toughest security yet for Obama visit during Church congress
Security barriers in central Berlin. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
24 May 2017
10:33 CEST+02:00
Police in the capital have "thought through every scenario" as they prepare to keep visitors safe during Protestant Reformation celebrations, which include a visit by Barack Obama.

Around 140,000 visitors are expected in Berlin for the Church Congress marking 500 years since the start of the Protestant Reformation, which kicks off on Wednesday evening and lasts until Sunday.

Former US President Obama will be the star guest in the proceedings, discussing “engaged democracy” with Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of a crowd of 80,000 at the Brandenburg Gate on Thursday.

“Unfortunately the terror threat has been constantly high for a long time, so we've thought through every possible scenario,” police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf told Die Welt.

Neuendorf said that there could be small adjustments to security protocol after a suicide bomber attacked a concert in Manchester, United Kingdom on Monday evening.

“But on the whole, our security concept will stay the same same,” he said.

Berlin law enforcement will be supported by colleagues from across Germany, with 4,000 officers on duty. As well as cops from Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, sniffer dogs from Schleswig-Holstein will be deployed to hunt for explosives.

This will also be the first Church Congress at which bags will be checked at the entrance to events, including when worshippers enter church services.

Around 2,500 events are scheduled for the five-day programme, which includes church services, Bible readings, discussions with politicians and concerts.

On the final day, visitors will travel around 100 kilometres to Wittenberg to celebrate an open-air church service.

According to tradition, Martin Luther published his 95 theses in the town on October 31st 1517, thus setting into motion the events which would lead to the split between the Catholic and Protestant churches.

SEE ALSO: How 'Luther town' is cashing in on the Protestant Reformation

securityterrorismchurch congressreformationbarack obama

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Berlin drug raids lead to arrest of four Islamist militants

Merkel voices 'sorrow and horror' over Manchester attack

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army

Italy claims to break up Berlin terror cell linked to Christmas market attacker

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization

Gun-toting rapper causes major police op in Dortmund day after bus attack

Merkel criticizes Berlin and NRW for anti-terror failings

Police arrest 'Isis terror coordinator' in Bavaria
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,071 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German heavy metal fest builds beer pipeline to keep revellers pumped
  2. Why Germans get wholly wasted on Ascension Day
  3. First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
  4. How Fanta was invented in Nazi Germany to quench people's thirst for Coke
  5. Students demand retake of English test with 'mumbly' Prince Harry speech
Advertisement
Advertisement