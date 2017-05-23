This map shows where to get the best night's sleep in Germany

You might want to avoid Bavaria if snoring bothers you, and beware that your Hamburg roommate may prefer to snooze in the buff. This map shows you where Germans sleep the best.

The latest Schlafatlas (Sleeping Atlas) by health and wellness manufacturer Beurer shows that Bremen residents sleep the best out of all of Germany. And the capital city that never sleeps, Berlin, seems to live up to this reputation, given that its residents report getting the worst rest at night.

But surprisingly, Bremen locals reported going to bed slightly later than those in Berlin - 9.45pm compared to 9.43pm.

The report graded each state or city-state based on how residents responsed to three topics: their overall happiness with their sleeping experiences, whether they want more sleep, and whether they take sleeping pills. The study authors used data from an Emnid survey of nearly 3,500 people, and also had 222 subjects use sensors to measure their sleep patterns.

Bavarians reported having the third worst sleeping experiences, above only Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin. Perhaps part of this is linked to the fact that Bavarians also snore more often than residents any other state in Germany.

Maybe also to make up for the lost sleep while their partners are snoring in their ears at night, Bavarians are the most likely to take daytime naps, along with Schleswig-Holstein residents.

In general, Germans in the north slept better than those in the south. This perhaps is linked to how southerners reported feeling more bothered by weather conditions when sleeping.

Overall, most Germans seemed generally pleased with their sleeping patterns. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the most satisfied, just 15 percent rated their sleeping habits 4 or lower.

But when asked about whether they get enough sleep, one in three said they regularly wish that they could doze a bit more. About half of those in managerial positions said they could use a little more shut-eye.

Another 30 percent overall said they often nap during the day, which the report says is a sign of fatigue. Just 19 percent said they feel “top fit” when they hop out of bed in the morning.

The study also found that Germans tend to overestimate how much sleep they actually get. The researchers found that while Germans estimated on average that they sleep nearly seven hours a night, the sleep sensors found that the true answer was six hours on average.