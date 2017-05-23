Advertisement

German business confidence hits highest level since 1991

AFP
news@thelocal.de
23 May 2017
13:36 CEST+02:00
business confidenceeconomygrowth

Share this article

German business confidence hits highest level since 1991
"There is a champagne mood in German boardrooms." Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
23 May 2017
13:36 CEST+02:00
German business confidence soared in May to levels not seen in more than a quarter of a century, a monthly survey from the Munich-based Ifo institute showed Tuesday.

"There is a champagne mood in German boardrooms," said the institute, whose closely watched business confidence index rose to 114.6 points from 113.01 in April.

"This is the highest level since 1991. Both the current situation and expectations have been clearly corrected upwards by companies," said Ifo.

The bounce was underpinned by positive data from manufacturing and construction.

Manufacturers are reporting the best business climate since July 2011, while construction struck record levels since 1991.

"The prospects for the German economy are as bright as this week's weather across the entire country," noted Carsten Brzeski from ING, as Germany enjoyed a string of sunny days.

"The economic recovery is still going strong, even though it is already in its ninth year of expansion. Remarkably, growth is now broadly spread across all sectors," he said.

The German economy expanded by 0.6 percent in the first quarter, the federal statistics office said Tuesday, confirming preliminary data released earlier in May.

The government expects growth to hit 1.5 percent for the full year, while several economists have given more optimistic readings and predicted that it would reach at least last year's level of 1.8 percent.

business confidenceeconomygrowth

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany on track for record-breaking growth streak, say analysts

Bad Brexit deal could mean Mini production leaves Britain, BMW warns

Germany claims it is finally bringing down large trade surplus

Germany's ageing baby boomers to be drain on economic growth: report

German unemployment hits record low despite Brexit gloom

These are the German regions where the economy is really booming

Germany records record budget surplus thanks to healthy trade

How Germany's record trade surplus could fuel US friction with Trump
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement

Burger King in court for refusing to stop flyering at Dachau concentration camp

Why Germany needs to get its message straight on LGBT rights: report

Bach vs burka: Germany debates identity ahead of election

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
Advertisement
6,997 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
  2. Students demand retake of English test with 'mumbly' Prince Harry speech
  3. 'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution
  4. Munich police crack gang behind up to fifth of all German burglaries
  5. Danish People’s Party wants barbed wire fence on Germany border
Advertisement
Advertisement