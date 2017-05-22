Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead

Though the weekend saw a slight dip in temperatures, they are to rise again this week as Germany enjoys sunny skies once more, as the run-up to June sees temperatures scraping into the low 30s.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the rest of Monday will be sunny and dry, though cloudy in places. Temperatures will lie between 20C and 26C, closer to 18C in mountainous areas.
Predictions for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Photo: DWD
Tuesday will be overcast in the west and north with the possibility of rain. It will remain dry in the east and south. Temperatures will rise slightly to lie between 22C and 28C, or 20C near the sea and in mountainous regions.
On Wednesday it will be cloudy in north and east, as well as in the Alps. Peak temperatures will be between 17C and 23C, but up to 25C in the southwest.
It will remain overcast in north and east on Thursday, though temperatures will warm slightly to between 18C and 23C, with the southwest enjoying highs of around 25C-27C.
Ich hoffe, ihr hattet auch so ein entspanntes Wochenende. Ich habe die Sonne und die Sommergefühle sooo genossen 💛🌼🌊⛵️ Kommt morgen gut rein in die neue Woche 😘 #kiel #stein #laboe #raps #rapsfeld #sommer #meer #ostsee #fördefräulein #schleswigholstein #meinsh #küstenkind #heimat #derechtenorden #meerliebe #meersehen
One woman enjoys the clear sky, blossoming field and sea view in Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein.
Cloud will hit the east and southeast on Friday. It will be cheerful and dry everywhere else though, with pleasant temperatures of 20C-28C.
The DWD predicts a pleasant weekend, though alpine regions may experience rain on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday temperatures are expected to rise over 25C, with the southwest hitting highs of 30C. Sunday will see highs between 25C and 31C.
Below: Even beer required sun protection in Munich over the weekend.