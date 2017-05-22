Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead

The sun shone in Hamburg on the Outer Alster lake, May 21st. Photo: DPA

Have your sun cream at the ready, as sunny, warm weather is predicted for the week ahead.

Though the weekend saw a slight dip in temperatures, they are to rise again this week as Germany enjoys sunny skies once more, as the run-up to June sees temperatures scraping into the low 30s.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the rest of Monday will be sunny and dry, though cloudy in places. Temperatures will lie between 20C and 26C, closer to 18C in mountainous areas.

Predictions for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Photo: DWD

Tuesday will be overcast in the west and north with the possibility of rain. It will remain dry in the east and south. Temperatures will rise slightly to lie between 22C and 28C, or 20C near the sea and in mountainous regions.

On Wednesday it will be cloudy in north and east, as well as in the Alps. Peak temperatures will be between 17C and 23C, but up to 25C in the southwest.

It will remain overcast in north and east on Thursday, though temperatures will warm slightly to between 18C and 23C, with the southwest enjoying highs of around 25C-27C.