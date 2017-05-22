Advertisement

Police shoot man after finding woman and child dead in apartment

The Local
news@thelocal.de
22 May 2017
11:16 CEST+02:00
Law enforcement in Bonn killed a man during a "confrontation" in which they also found a dead young girl and a woman, believed to be the man's wife and child, on Monday morning.

Officers broke into the apartment at around 5.30am after neighbours alerted them to an argument inside the home, according to the Rheinische Post (RP).

Once inside, police found a 3-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, both of whom were already dead.

In a further room, police came across a man and an officer fatally shot him.

“It came to a confrontation. We can’t say more at this stage,” a police spokesman told RP.

The deceased are believed to be a husband and wife and their daughter.

“A lot points to this being a fight within the family,” the spokesperson said.

