IN PICS: Germany swelters in temperatures of up to 30C

Two students from Lübeck jump into the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Photo: DPA

The sunny weather has finally arrived! When people aren't busy soaking up the sun's rays, they're taking to Instagram to share their summery pics.

The sun has been shining and the skies have been blue in Germany this week, and people have been making the most of it by sunning themselves on the beach or cooling off in their local lidos.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), Germany will continue to enjoy these warm temperatures on Friday, with the highest temperatures across the country lying between 20C and 30C.

Two women from Lübeck enjoy the midday sun on the beach by the Baltic Sea, in Travemünde, Schleswig-Holstein, on Thursday . Temperatures reached 26C and the water was a refreshing 13C in the town. Photo: DPA

Those lucky enough to enjoy the sun have been sharing their glee on Instagram, as they kick back and enjoy drinks in the warm weather.

Above: Visitors enjoy beer in the Charlottenburg Palace park, Berlin.

A boy jumps into the cooling water of the lido in Waldshut, Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday. Photo: DPA

Below: Post-work drinks at a beach bar in the centre of Berlin.

💜 Sommer in Berlin 💜 #sonne☀️ #afterwork #bettertogether #friendship A post shared by Claudi Ha (@claudi_aus_b_an_der_s) on May 18, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Don't get too excited, though. Temperatures are set to take a dip over the weekend, only reaching highs between 13C and 19C on Saturday. Sunday will be marginally warmer, with highs between 17C and 22C, but the skies will be overcast, according to DWD.