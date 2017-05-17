Advertisement

German soldier dies during training exercise

DPA/The Local
17 May 2017
File photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
17 May 2017
A German soldier died during shooting practice at a training area in Bavaria, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that the soldier died at a training area in Wildflecken, Bavaria, but did not specify what happened.

“This incident illustrates once again in a tragic way what we require from our soldiers in missions and in preparations for missions,” she said.

Spiegel Online reported that the soldier was killed during shooting practice with antitank missiles while he was standing behind an armed comrade in the so-called back-blow zone of the weapon.

Spiegel further noted that the troops are investigating what led up to the death and whether all safety rules were being observed. Normally soldiers give a loud warning before firing so that others leave the area behind them.

