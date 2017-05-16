Advertisement

Turkey says Germany must choose between Ankara and alleged coup plotters

AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 May 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganasylumincirlik

Share this article

Turkey says Germany must choose between Ankara and alleged coup plotters
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 May 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
Turkey's prime minister said on Tuesday that Germany must decide between its friendship with Ankara and alleged coup plotters, after Berlin granted political asylum to military officials with suspected links to last year's failed putsch.

"Germany must decide on one thing: if it wants to further improve its relations with Turkey..., then it must turn its face to the Turkish republic, not to (putschists)," Binali Yildirim told his ruling party's lawmakers in the
Turkish parliament.

He was referring to supporters of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the failed coup in July last year.

Tensions between the two NATO allies have been strained over the past year due to a number of issues, including Germany's greenlight for asylum petitions of Turkish nationals blamed by Ankara for playing a role in the coup attempt.

Yildirim on Tuesday confirmed Berlin's positive response to asylum requests opened the way for relations to be "strained again." 

In retaliation, Turkey has refused to allow German lawmakers to visit a NATO base near Syria, a refusal the German foreign ministry described as "absolutely unacceptable."

SEE ALSO: Berlin slams Turkey's 'unacceptable' refusal to let German MPs visit own troops

The Turkish premier did not say anything about a Turkish ban during his address.

Germany has about 250 military personnel stationed at Incirlik air base in southern Turkey, flying Tornado surveillance missions over Syria and refuelling flights for partner nations battling Isis jihadists.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Turkey's position was "unfortunate" and that Berlin would look for alternatives to Incirlik, including in Jordan.

Merkel also defended the lawmakers' visit, saying that since Germany's military missions always require parliamentary mandates, "it is absolutely essential that our lawmakers are able to visit our soldiers."

Bilateral ties plunged during the referendum campaign to boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers and took a further hit with the case of a German-Turkish journalist for Die Welt daily, Deniz Yucel, jailed in February on terror charges and is awaiting trial.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Yucel of being a German "agent".

Merkel has said Ankara's arrest and treatment of Yucel was "incompatible with a constitutional state".

turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganasylumincirlik

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Errors found in 10 percent of re-reviewed asylum cases: report

Berlin slams Turkey's 'unacceptable' refusal to let German MPs visit own troops

Germany demands access to reporter detained in Turkey

Turkey denounces German move to accept asylum requests from its soldiers

Merkel rules out Turkish vote in Germany on death penalty

Germany grants asylum to Turkish military personnel: reports

German 'refugee' soldier case lays bare asylum chaos

Police probe whether woman was stabbed to death for converting to Christianity
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,315 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'
  2. Bach vs burka: Germany debates identity ahead of election
  3. Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
  4. Left-wing extremist turned Holocaust-denier arrested after 'seeking asylum' in Hungary
  5. Wind turbine smashes onto Autobahn, blocking traffic for hours
Advertisement
Advertisement