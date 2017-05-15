Advertisement

Germany sees highest birthrate in decades, still lags behind in Europe

The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 May 2017
11:03 CEST+02:00
populationbirth ratefertility rateimmigration

Share this article

Germany sees highest birthrate in decades, still lags behind in Europe
Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
15 May 2017
11:03 CEST+02:00
The latest government figures reveal that Germany has reached its highest fertility rate since the country came back together at the end of the Cold War in 1990. But the Bundesrepublik still lags behind much of Europe.

Germany’s average birthrate in 2015 was 1.5 children per woman, according to figures released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). That’s the highest level since reunification in 1990 after the country was divided throughout the Cold War.

But it also means that Germany still lags behind the European Union average of 1.58 children per woman.

France is at the top of the charts at nearly two children per woman (1.96), followed by Ireland (1.92), Sweden (1.85), the United Kingdom (1.80) and Denmark (1.71). Portugal is at the very bottom with 1.31 children per woman.

Germany has struggled with low birth rates and comparatively higher death rates in recent years, leading Destatis to warn of a population decline of up to 10 million fewer people in the country by 2060. Destatis predicted in 2015 that in the short-term, the population would increase over five to seven years with immigration, but in the long-term it would decline again.

Due to record immigration numbers over the past two years, including more than one million asylum seekers, the country hit a record high in its population size of 82.8 million last year.

But even with high numbers of new immigrants, the labour force is expected to begin falling in 2025 in part due to the large number of baby boomers going into retirement, according to the German central bank (Bundesbank).

populationbirth ratefertility rateimmigration

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Bach vs burka: Germany debates identity ahead of election

German 'refugee' soldier case lays bare asylum chaos

Socks in sandals: Germans mock government ideals for immigrant integration

'Anything but dramatic': What experts say about Germany's latest crime report

Germany's ageing baby boomers to be drain on economic growth: report

Meet Germany's 'forgotten' foreign workers

Refugees not so welcome: most Germans say country has reached its limit

German Millennials among most 'immigrant-friendly' in Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany
Advertisement

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog shelter overrun by cuteness after police bust finds 42 puppies

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

How a far-right 'terror plot' is rocking the German army
Advertisement
8,315 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man caught without ticket accused of 'beating controller to a pulp'
  2. Bach vs burka: Germany debates identity ahead of election
  3. Left-wing extremist turned Holocaust-denier arrested after 'seeking asylum' in Hungary
  4. Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
  5. IMF says Germany must act now to reduce trade surplus
Advertisement
Advertisement